The kids will love these fun, pizza-style lasagna rolls! They’ll be so intrigued by the lasagna roll that they won’t even stop to search for the veggies inside. You’ll feel good knowing it has 20 grams of protein and only 346 calories. For more fun and skinny pizza recipes, check out our Supreme Pizza Pasta Casserole and Skinny Supreme Pizza Soup recipes.

Recipe: Pizza Lasagna Rolls

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 2 lasagna rolls

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and pour ½ cup of the pasta sauce at the bottom, making a thin layer so the lasagna does not stick to the bottom, then set aside.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the lasagna noodles for 6-8 minutes, or until they are bendable. Do this in two batches as to not crowd the pot.

Set the cooked noodles aside on a baking sheet or large cutting board.

While the noodles are cooking, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, garlic powder, oregano, basil, black pepper, and red pepper flakes and cook until the vegetables are soft, about 8-10 minutes.

Being careful not to break the noodles, spread 1 tablespoon of ricotta cheese on each noodle. Evenly spread the vegetable mixture onto each noodle (about 1½ to 2 tablespoons each). Next, place 3 pepperonis on top of the vegetable mixture.

Gently roll each noodle up and place them seam-side down in the prepared baking dish.

Pour the remaining 1 cup of sauce over all of the lasagna rolls and evenly cover with the mozzarella cheese. Place 1 pepperoni on top of each roll.