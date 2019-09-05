This is the perfect pairing for several dishes to add natural sweetness! Try it with our Slow Cooker Cuban Pork to switch up your usual dinner routine. At only 48 calories and ZERO grams of fat, you can definitely afford seconds of this salsa.

Unsure how to cut your pineapple? Check out this video:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pro tip: It’s best to use fresh pineapple if possible, but you can substitute canned pineapple if you have to.

Recipe: Pineapple Salsa

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients

2 cups diced pineapple (use fresh if possible)

½ cup red onion, diced

2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped

1 teaspoon lime zest

2 teaspoons lime juice

½ jalapeño seeded, diced

Instructions

In a medium-size bowl, add all of the ingredients and stir to combine. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ cup)

Calories: 48

Calories from fat: 0

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 0mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 0g

WWP+: 2

SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.