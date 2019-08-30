The kids will love when you tell them they don’t need utensils for this warm, cheesy, ooey-gooey and delicious meal! Boiling the peppers makes them a bit softer, and they’re filled with tons of colorful, healthy, tasty ingredients. The kids will ask for this fun recipe time and time again.
Recipe: Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 stuffed pepper half
Ingredients
- 3 green bell peppers
- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 (8-ounce) container baby bella (cremini) mushrooms, sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 8 ounces flank steak, trimmed of fat and thinly sliced against the grain into bite-sized strips
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 6 slices ultra thin sliced provolone cheese, halved
Instructions
- Spray an 11×7-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray, set aside.
- In a large stockpot, over high heat, bring 4 cups of water to a boil.
- Slice the green peppers in half lengthwise and remove ribs and seeds.
- Place the pepper halves, two at a time, in boiling water for 2 to 4 minutes. Repeat with the remaining peppers. The pepper “skin” will lose a little brightness after cooking in boiling water. Use tongs to carefully remove the peppers from water and place open side down on paper towels to drain excess water.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, red bell pepper, onion, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes until the onion and peppers have softened.
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Add the thinly sliced flank steak to the skillet. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and cook for 2 to 4 minutes. Flank steak should still be slightly pink in the middle or at an internal temperature of 120º F for medium-rare , 130º F for medium.
- Place the green bell pepper halves open side up in baking dish. Line the inside of each pepper half with ½ slice of provolone cheese.
- Using a slotted spoon, transfer ½ cup of the flank steak mixture to each bell pepper half.
- Top each pepper with the remaining ½ slice of provolone cheese.
- Bake the peppers for 10 minutes in preheated oven until cheese is melted.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 stuffed pepper half)
Calories: 155
Fat: 14g
Carbohydrates: 10g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 18g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 4
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.