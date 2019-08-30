The kids will love when you tell them they don’t need utensils for this warm, cheesy, ooey-gooey and delicious meal! Boiling the peppers makes them a bit softer, and they’re filled with tons of colorful, healthy, tasty ingredients. The kids will ask for this fun recipe time and time again.

Recipe: Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 stuffed pepper half

Ingredients

3 green bell peppers

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 (8-ounce) container baby bella (cremini) mushrooms, sliced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 small onion, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

8 ounces flank steak, trimmed of fat and thinly sliced against the grain into bite-sized strips

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

6 slices ultra thin sliced provolone cheese, halved

Instructions

Spray an 11×7-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray, set aside. In a large stockpot, over high heat, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Slice the green peppers in half lengthwise and remove ribs and seeds. Place the pepper halves, two at a time, in boiling water for 2 to 4 minutes. Repeat with the remaining peppers. The pepper “skin” will lose a little brightness after cooking in boiling water. Use tongs to carefully remove the peppers from water and place open side down on paper towels to drain excess water. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, red bell pepper, onion, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes until the onion and peppers have softened. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Add the thinly sliced flank steak to the skillet. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and cook for 2 to 4 minutes. Flank steak should still be slightly pink in the middle or at an internal temperature of 120º F for medium-rare , 130º F for medium. Place the green bell pepper halves open side up in baking dish. Line the inside of each pepper half with ½ slice of provolone cheese. Using a slotted spoon, transfer ½ cup of the flank steak mixture to each bell pepper half. Top each pepper with the remaining ½ slice of provolone cheese. Bake the peppers for 10 minutes in preheated oven until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 stuffed pepper half)

Calories: 155

Fat: 14g

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 18g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 4

