Recipe: Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 8-10 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 slice
Ingredients
- 1 Boboli 12″ 100% Whole Wheat Thin Pizza Crust
- ¼ cup ⅓ less-fat cream cheese, softened
- 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided
- 6 ounces flank steak, thinly sliced into bite-sized strips
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- ½ tsp black pepper, divided
- ½ tsp Kosher salt, divided
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 4 ounces Cremini mushrooms, sliced
- ½ medium sweet onion, diced
- 1 Tbsp garlic, minced
- 8 slices ultra thin Provolone cheese slices
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450ºF. Place Boboli crust on baking sheet. Using the back of a spoon, evenly spread cream cheese over the entire crust, leaving a ½-inch border, set aside.
- In a medium sized skillet, heat ½ Tbsp extra virgin olive oil over medium heat and add flank steak strips, Worcestershire sauce, ¼ tsp salt and ¼ tsp pepper, cook until meat is done. Remove steak from skillet and place in a medium sized bowl, set aside.
- In that same skillet, add remaining ½ Tbsp extra virgin olive oil. When olive oil is heated, add green bell pepper, mushrooms, onion, minced garlic and remaining ¼ salt and ¼ tsp pepper and sauté over medium heat. Sauté until onions and mushrooms are tender, about 3-4 minutes.
- Add mushroom mixture to the steak bowl and mix well. Spread mixture over Boboli crust. Place provolone cheese slices over pizza top.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes until the cheese on top is golden brown.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 slice)
Calories: 205
Calories from fat: 49
Fat: 9g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 20mg
Sodium: 417mg
Carbohydrates: 19g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar 3g
Protein: 14g
WWP+: 5
SmartPoints: 6
3.1