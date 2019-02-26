If you’re craving an after-dinner sweet that won’t ruin your plans of eating well, these one-bite mini cheesecakes will do just that. The creamy cheesecake pairs well with the slightly tart cherry pie filling top, leaving you with a satisfied sweet tooth. And at just 70 calories for two, you don’t have to feel guilty for indulging in these every once in a while. Replacing half the cream cheese with Greek yogurt and using reduced-fat cream cheese slims this down in a way you won’t believe.

Pro tips:

The longer these sit in the refrigerator, the softer the cookie bottom will get. If you eat these day of, the wafer on the bottom will still be slightly crunchy.

Also, the longer they sit, the cleaner the paper liner will peel away from the cheesecake.

Recipe: Petite Cherry Cheesecakes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 2 mini cheesecakes

Ingredients

24 mini vanilla wafers

4 ounces ⅓ less-fat cream cheese, softened (half of a block of cream cheese)

¼ cup sugar

1 egg, room temperature

¼ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

½ tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon vanilla

24 cherries from light cherry pie filling

24 mini muffin liners

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 300°F and line a 24-count mini muffin tin with mini muffin liners. Place 1 vanilla wafer in each cupcake liner, flat side down. With an electric mixer, cream the cream cheese and sugar together until smooth. Add the egg and beat until it is thoroughly incorporated, before beating in the yogurt, lemon juice, and vanilla. The batter will be runny. Fill the liners nearly to the top using a teaspoon measuring spoon, and bake until the cheesecakes are set, 10-12 minutes. Allow to rest in the muffin tin on a cooling rack for 10 minutes before removing mini cheesecakes from the tin. The tops will fall slightly after they have cooled. Place 1 cherry on top of each mini cheesecake. Refrigerate until completely chilled, or overnight.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 mini cheesecakes)

Calories: 70

Calories from fat: 24

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 22mg

Sodium: 62mg

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.