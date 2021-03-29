The Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Bar will get you out of bed in the morning, whereas your alarm clock will drag you out. Having a pan of these waiting for you in the kitchen is the best motivation to start the day. These bars are the perfect mixture of chewy and soft, with oats mixing deliciously with peanut butter and the sweetness of banana. At only 183 calories per serving, these bars will keep you full longer and make breakfast a hundred times easier!

Looking for more healthy living ideas, workouts and recipes? Check us out on Pinterest!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Bars

Prep time: 8 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1 bar

Ingredients

2½ cups instant oatmeal or old fashion oats

⅓ cup light or dark brown sugar

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp cocoa powder

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1 egg

3 medium very ripe bananas, mashed

¼ cup natural peanut butter

⅓ cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Prepare an 8×8″ pan or cookie bar pan with cooking spray and set aside. In a medium size bowl, mix together oats, brown sugar, baking powder, cocoa powder and salt. Next, add in vanilla extract, unsweetened almond milk and the egg. Stir in mashed bananas and peanut butter. Mix well. Finally, fold in dark chocolate chips and mix gently. Transfer mixture into baking pan. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Remove from oven and allow bars to cool before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 bar):

Calories: 183

Calories from fat: 53

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 16mg

Sodium: 85mg

Carbohydrates: 26g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar 12g

Protein: 5g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 7