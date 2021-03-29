Read More: 9 Low-Calorie Energy Bites for the Healthiest Treat You’ll Ever Eat
Recipe: Peanut Butter and Chocolate Pretzel Bites
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 4 balls
Ingredients
- 1 cup old fashioned oats
- ¼ cup Better ‘n Peanut Butter Peanut Spread
- 1 Tbsp honey
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 40 unsalted mini pretzels
- 4 tsp dark chocolate chips
- ½ tsp water
Instructions
- In a small bowl combine oats, Better ‘n Peanut Butter, honey and vanilla extract.
- Using a food processor, pulse 10 mini pretzels to a fine powder. Pour onto a shallow plate and set aside.
- Use the food processor again to pulse the remaining 30 mini pretzels into quarter of an inch pieces. Add oat mixture and pulse until slightly smooth (like 5 short pulses). Don’t over process or the batter will turn too runny to roll into balls. Spoon batter back in bowl.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a teaspoon, scoop oat mixture into your hand and roll into a ball. The ball should be less than an inch round. Place ball in pretzel powder and roll until evenly coated. Place on baking sheet and then repeat the process until batter is gone.
- Put chocolate chips in a small microwavable bowl. Use the defrost setting until chips soften — stirring every 20 seconds. When chips are melted, stir in ½ tsp of water. The chocolate should slide off the spoon easily — if it doesn’t, add another ¼ tsp of water.
- To drizzle the chocolate over the balls, carefully spoon chocolate into a pastry bag with a small tip. If a pastry bag isn’t available, spoon chocolate into a Ziploc bag and cut the tip off of one of the corners. Evenly drizzle chocolate over balls. Place the baking sheet so it is level in the freezer and freeze for 15-20 minutes.
- Store balls in the freezer in a freezer safe bag or container.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (4 balls):
Calories: 218
Calories from fat: 37g
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 220mg
Carbohydrates: 39g
Fiber: 3gSugar 8g
Protein: 7g
SmartPoints: 7
