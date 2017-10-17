Recipe: Peaches and Cream Smoothie

For a protein-packed sweet treat, try our Peaches and Cream Smoothie! It couldn’t be any easier to make — or devour. Drink it before or after a workout to fuel your workout or replenish your energy stores. For more smoothies, check out our Fat-Burning Cran-Peach Smoothie and Cake Batter Protein Smoothie recipes.
5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 servings
Serving size: 1 smoothie
Ingredients
- ½ cup frozen peaches (about 6 peach slices)
- ⅓ cup unsweetened almond milk
- 2 tablespoons light whipped topping
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.
Instructions
- Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 137
Calories from fat: 28
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 2mg
Sodium: 221mg
Carbohydrates: 12g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 8g
Protein: 17g
SmartPoints: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.