Recipe: Peaches and Cream Smoothie

For a protein-packed sweet treat, try our Peaches and Cream Smoothie! It couldn’t be any easier to make — or devour. Drink it before or after a workout to fuel your workout or replenish your energy stores. For more smoothies, check out our Fat-Burning Cran-Peach Smoothie and Cake Batter Protein Smoothie recipes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 servings

Serving size: 1 smoothie

Ingredients

½ cup frozen peaches (about 6 peach slices)

⅓ cup unsweetened almond milk

2 tablespoons light whipped topping

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 smoothie)

Calories: 137

Calories from fat: 28

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 2mg

Sodium: 221mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 17g

SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.