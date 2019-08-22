For a fun, unique and skinny summer treat, try this quirky peach and ham grilled cheese! If the flavor combo sounds a little strange to you now, we promise that it won’t once you’ve bitten into the ooey gooey deliciousness. Plus, at 273 calories per sandwich, you won’t feel bad preparing this for a quick lunch for the kiddos!

Pro tip: This recipe yields four sandwiches, so for one sandwich we used:

Videos by PopCulture.com

2 slices of whole wheat bread

2 slices of ham

1 slice of cheese

6 thin peach slices

2 basil leaves

Recipe: Peach and Ham Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 4-6 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 sandwich

Ingredients

8 slices whole wheat sandwich bread

8 slices low-sodium ham, sliced thin

1 fresh peach, thinly sliced

8 fresh basil leaves

4 slices thin-sliced Provolone cheese

Instructions

Heat a grill pan or large skillet over medium-low heat. Generously spray the outside of each piece of bread with nonstick cooking spray. Assemble the sandwiches with the ham, peaches, basil, cheese, and top with the remaining slice of bread (sprayed side-up). When the cheese starts to melt, flip the sandwich to grill the opposite side until the cheese completely melts. Slice in half and serve warm.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 sandwich)

Calories: 273

Calories from fat: 52

Fat: 12g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Cholesterol: 41mg

Sodium: 837mg

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar 8g

Protein: 23g

SmartPoints: 8

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.