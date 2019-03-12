“Don’t play with your food!” How many times have you said that to your kids? If you are anything like us, then your kids probably hear it weekly! However, this recipe will actually encourage you and your kids to play with your food by making PB&J Sushi! Feel free to use almond butter or sunflower butter and have your kids try a few different jelly favors!

Recipe: PB&J Sushi

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 3 pieces

Ingredients

2 slices whole wheat sandwich bread

1 tablespoon natural creamy peanut butter

½ tablespoon sugar-free grape or strawberry jam

Instructions

Stack 2 slices of bread on top of each other and gently roll them out with a rolling pin to about ¼-inch thickness. They will stick together at this point, as if they are 1 slice of flattened bread. Cut off the crust on all 4 sides. Spread the peanut butter evenly over the whole slice of bread. Spread the jelly on top of the peanut butter, leaving about an inch on one of the edges without jelly. This ensures that the jelly does not squeeze out when the bread is rolled. Start at the edge with jelly, and carefully roll the bread on itself. With the seam side down, cut the “sushi” into 3 equal pieces.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 pieces)

Calories: 267

Calories from fat: 90

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 344mg

Carbohydrates: 33g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar 3g

Protein: 12g

SmartPoints: 8

3.1

