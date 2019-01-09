Who doesn’t love peanut butter and jam!? These Peanut Butter and Fruit Protein Balls are a nice way to enjoy the flavors you love while getting in a little extra protein! They are the perfect snack to give my kids before their athletic games, and I absolutely love them as a quick pre or post-workout snack for myself! Since one ball is 135 calories, go ahead and pop a few for a healthy snack.
Recipe: PB and Fruit Protein Balls
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 0 minutes
Yield: 15 servings
Serving size: 1 – 1 inch ball
Ingredients
1 cup dried fruit (we used dates – seeds removed and pulsed in food processor)
½ cup natural peanut butter
1 cup large flake oats (not instant)
¼ cup ground flax
2 scoops vanilla protein powder
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
3 Tbsp unsweetened vanilla almond milk
Instructions
Place all ingredients in a large bowl.
Mix until combined. I like to use my hands and knead the mixture into a big ball. If mixture is a little dry, slowly add a little more almond milk, about 1 tsp at a time. You do not want the mixture too wet.
With clean hands, pull apart about 1 Tbsp full and start forming 1-inch balls.
Place balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Place and store prepared balls in the fridge or transfer to a freezer safe container.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 – 1 inch ball)
Calories: 135
Fat: 4g
Carbohydrates: 18g
Fiber: 4g
Protein: 7g
Sugars: 8g
Sodium: 61mg
WWP+: 3
3.1