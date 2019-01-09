Who doesn’t love peanut butter and jam!? These Peanut Butter and Fruit Protein Balls are a nice way to enjoy the flavors you love while getting in a little extra protein! They are the perfect snack to give my kids before their athletic games, and I absolutely love them as a quick pre or post-workout snack for myself! Since one ball is 135 calories, go ahead and pop a few for a healthy snack.

Recipe: PB and Fruit Protein Balls

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Yield: 15 servings

Serving size: 1 – 1 inch ball

Ingredients

1 cup dried fruit (we used dates – seeds removed and pulsed in food processor)

½ cup natural peanut butter

1 cup large flake oats (not instant)

¼ cup ground flax

2 scoops vanilla protein powder

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

3 Tbsp unsweetened vanilla almond milk

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix until combined. I like to use my hands and knead the mixture into a big ball. If mixture is a little dry, slowly add a little more almond milk, about 1 tsp at a time. You do not want the mixture too wet. With clean hands, pull apart about 1 Tbsp full and start forming 1-inch balls. Place balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place and store prepared balls in the fridge or transfer to a freezer safe container.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 – 1 inch ball)

Calories: 135

Fat: 4g

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fiber: 4g

Protein: 7g

Sugars: 8g

Sodium: 61mg

WWP+: 3

