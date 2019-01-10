In less than 30 minutes this delectably flaky dish could be your new go-to lunch or dinner for a busy weekday! This summery recipe brings all the fresh flavors of the season together with the mouthwatering zing of the citrus salmon. It only takes minutes to sear the fish, so prepping this delicious meal won’t cut into your hectic day. With all the healthy omega-3 benefits of the salmon, this salad will fill you right up and give you the energy you need to get through the rest of your day.

Pro tip: If you eat this salad without the Citrus Vinaigrette dressing, you can cut 129 calories! The salad alone with no dressing comes in at 250 calories, 9 grams of fat, 14 carbs and 5 SmartPoints. Each tablespoon of dressing is 43 calories and 2 SmartPoints.

Recipe: Pan-Seared Salmon Citrus Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 6-8 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ¼ of salad + 3 tablespoons Citrus Vinaigrette

Ingredients

4 (4-ounce) salmon fillets (with or without skin)

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (about half of a lemon)

8 cups mixed salad greens

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 small cucumber, seeded and diced

3 tablespoons rinsed and chopped capers

1 cup PopChips, crushed

¼ cup reduced-fat Feta cheese crumbles

Citrus Vinaigrette:

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup orange juice (You could also use a combination of orange juice, grapefruit juice, and lime juice)

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ tablespoon stevia (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener)

½ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Leave the salmon at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking, and pat dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture. Squeeze the lemon juice over both sides the salmon filets, then season both sides with salt and pepper, to taste. Preheat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil and salmon (skin side down if using skin-on fillets). Immediately reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for about 4 minutes before flipping and cooking an additional 1 minute on the opposite side. The cooking time will vary depending on how thick the salmon is cut. Cook until the internal temperature reads 145° F, then remove from heat. To make the vinaigrette: In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the vinegar, citrus juice, Dijon mustard, stevia, salt, and black pepper. Slowly whisk in the oil until the vinaigrette comes together (emulsifies). To plate: Layer 2 cups of mixed greens, and evenly distribute the diced tomatoes, cucumber, capers, chips, and Feta cheese. Place 1 salmon fillet on top and leave whole, or break up into large pieces. If the skin was on, easily scrape it off the cooked fillets with the back of a spoon or thin spatula. Drizzle each plated salad with 3 tablespoons of the Citrus Vinaigrette.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ of recipe + 3 tablespoons Citrus Vinaigrette)

Calories: 380

Calories from fat: 200

Fat: 23g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 56mg

Sodium: 785mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 27g

SmartPoints: 9

