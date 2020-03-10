What do you get when you combine a juicy green tomato and a lightly breaded, flavorful crust? Flavor that will remind you of nothing but the South! With hints of cayenne and paprika, these succulent slices of tomatoes are baked instead of fried, making them only 122 calories per serving. You can really ramp up the flavors by serving them with a skinny sauce, like this light chipotle ranch dressing!

Recipe: Oven-Baked ‘Fried’ Green Tomatoes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 3 slices

Ingredients

1½ pounds green tomatoes (about 3 large green tomatoes)

⅓ cup low-fat buttermilk

1 teaspoon hot sauce

½ cup panko bread crumbs

¼ cup ground flax meal

¼ cup reduced-fat Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon paprika

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and lightly coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Slice the tomatoes into twelve ¼-inch to ½-inch slices. Set up two shallow bowls. Fill one bowl with the buttermilk and hot sauce. In the other bowl, combine panko, flax, Parmesan, cayenne pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper, and mix together. Dip each tomato slice in the buttermilk mixture, allow the excess to drip off and then transfer to the Panko mixture and lightly press breadcrumbs on the tomato on both sides. Arrange tomato slices in a single layer on baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes, flipping halfway through.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 slices)

Calories: 122

Calories from fat: 38

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 5mg

Sodium: 207mg

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 6g

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.