Give your turkey sandwich a seriously good makeover with our Open-Faced Turkey Patty Melt. Ricotta cheese is a great flavor enhancer and adds the perfect amount of juiciness to the patty, and the caramelized onions provide the traditional patty melt flavor we all know and love. This recipe will really mix up your over-used lunches and will be a pleasant midday meal to look forward to.

Recipe: Open-Faced Turkey Patty Melt

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 sandwich

Ingredients

Instructions

Heat extra virgin olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion to pan. Sprinkle sugar over onion and cook onion until lightly brown and tender. Stir frequently for about 6-8 minutes, then transfer onion to a plate.

Preheat broiler.

Combine ricotta cheese, Worcestershire sauce, ground turkey breast, egg white, salt and pepper.

Using clean hands, divide turkey mixture into four equal parts, shaping each into a ½-inch thick patty.

Using the same skillet that you prepared the onions in, return the pan to medium heat and coat pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Cook each patty for 4-5 minutes until brown, making sure to turn and cook on both sides.

Top each patty with one slice of Provolone cheese and cook for an additional 20-30 seconds until cheese has melted.

Place whole wheat bread slices in a single layer on a baking sheet. Broil bread for 1-2 minutes until toasted.