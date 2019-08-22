This low-calorie, low-fat tuna melt is the perfect lightened up recipe when you’re craving a good old fashioned sandwich. Leaving it open-faced will cut out carbs and using Greek yogurt will ensure that the fat count stays as low as possible. Just think of the ooey gooey cheese melted atop of this toasted tuna sandwich — yum! We love cheddar cheese, but if you have a favorite you think would work better, be our guest.

Pro tip: Cooking for one? Cut the entire recipe in half, then save the extra for tomorrow!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Open Faced Classic Tuna Melt

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 2-4 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 sandwich

Ingredients

Four (5-ounce) cans tuna in water

¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cup light mayonnaise

1 cup celery, diced (about 3 stalks)

¼ cup red onion, diced

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon low-sugar sweet relish

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

6 slices whole-wheat sandwich bread

6 slices thin sliced mild cheddar cheese

1 medium tomato, sliced into 6 slices

Instructions

To prepare the Classic Tuna Salad: Drain the tuna very well by placing a colander in the sink. Empty the tuna in it, and gently press the water out with a rubber spatula. Add the rest of the ingredients to a large mixing bowl, and stir to combine. Add the drained tuna and stir to combine. To assemble the Open Faced Melts: Turn on the broiler setting on the oven. Place the bread on an unlined baking sheet and place under the broiler for 30 seconds to 1 minute to lightly toast it (or toast in a pop-up toaster). Scoop ½ cup of the prepared tuna salad on the partially toasted bread. Top the tuna with 1 tomato slice and 1 slice of cheese, then place back under the broiler for 2-3 minutes until the cheese is melted and the tuna is warm.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 sandwich)

Calories: 234

Calories from fat: 71

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 40mg

Sodium: 827mg

Carbohydrates: 19g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar 5g

Protein: 23g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 6

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.