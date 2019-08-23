For an easy, healthy and quick dinner recipe, you must try our One-Pan Ranch Potatoes and Pork Chops. The kids and hubby will approve of this hearty meal, and you’ll rest easy knowing it’s low-calorie, low-fat and high-protein. Serve it with asparagus like we did in the photos for a well-balanced and nutritious supper.

Pro tip: Instead of boneless pork chops, you can use bone-in pork chops. You’ll have to add them to the oven at the beginning with the potatoes because the bone helps to keep the meat moist. If you do use boneless, let the potatoes get a head start in the oven, because the pork chops will be finished cooking long before them. You don’t want dried out pork chops!

Recipe: One-Pan Ranch Potatoes and Pork Chops

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 pork chop and 4 ounces potatoes

Ingredients

1 pound fingerling potatoes, sliced in half lengthwise (or mini yukon golds)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

¼ teaspoon paprika

1 (1-ounce) package ranch salad dressing & seasoning mix

4 (4-ounce) boneless pork chops (1-inch)

juice of half a lemon (about 1 tablespoon)

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray, or line it with a silicone baking mat. In a medium mixing bowl, add the potatoes and spray them generously with the nonstick cooking spray. Add the garlic, paprika, and half of the ranch packet, tossing together to evenly coat. Arrange the potatoes on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes. While the potatoes are cooking, place the pork chops in the same bowl the potatoes were mixed in. Sprinkle the remaining half of the ranch packet over the pork chops, flipping them over to coat both sides. At the end of the 15 minutes, remove the baking sheet from the oven. Flip the potatoes and push them to the edges of the baking sheet, making room in the center for the pork chops. (Check to make sure the potatoes are close to fork-tender. If not, cook them for an additional 5 minutes before adding the pork chops to the tray.) Squeeze the lemon half evenly over all of the potatoes and pork chops and season them with pepper. Place the tray back into the oven, and bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until the pork is done.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving:(1 pork chop and 4 ounces potatoes)

Calories: 261

Calories from fat: 81

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 50mg

Sodium: 537mg

Carbohydrates: 23g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 26g

SmartPoints: 6

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.