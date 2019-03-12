Recipe: One-Pan Cilantro Lime Chicken and Rice

This one-pan dinner will make your life SO much easier when it comes to dinner prep… not to mention cleanup! Savory, marinated chicken, bell peppers, onions and seasoning come together for a hot, delicious meal the entire family will crave over and over. And at only 268 calories per serving, you don’t have to worry about helping yourself to a little extra.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 15 minutes + 30 minutes marinade time

Cook time: 18-20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

juice of 2 limes (about 4 tablespoons)

zest of ½ lime

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 pouches Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice

3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions

Add 1 tablespoon of oil, lime juice, lime zest, sugar, cumin, salt, black pepper and chicken to a gallon-size resealable bag. Shake the contents up to evenly combine the marinade with the chicken, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. While the chicken is marinating, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil and cook the onions and bell peppers for 10-12 minutes, until soft. Reserve the vegetables on a plate. Do not wash the skillet. Microwave the rice according to package directions and set aside. When the chicken has marinated, reheat the skillet over medium-high heat and transfer the chicken and its marinade into the skillet. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, until cooked through and the marinade has come to a boil. Add the reserved vegetables and rice pouches to the skillet. Stir in the chopped cilantro. Garnish with additional lime wedges if desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 268

Calories from fat: 75

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 43mg

Sodium: 328mg

Carbohydrates: 32g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 20g

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 7

3.1

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.