Recipe: One-Pan Cilantro Lime Chicken and Rice

This one-pan dinner will make your life SO much easier when it comes to dinner prep… not to […]

This one-pan dinner will make your life SO much easier when it comes to dinner prep… not to mention cleanup! Savory, marinated chicken, bell peppers, onions and seasoning come together for a hot, delicious meal the entire family will crave over and over. And at only 268 calories per serving, you don’t have to worry about helping yourself to a little extra.

One-Pan Cilantro Lime Chicken and Rice
Recipe: One-Pan Cilantro Lime Chicken and Rice

Prep time: 15 minutes + 30 minutes marinade time
Cook time: 18-20 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

  • juice of 2 limes (about 4 tablespoons)

  • zest of ½ lime

  • 1 teaspoon sugar

  • 1 teaspoon cumin

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ⅛ teaspoon black pepper

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

  • 1 onion, thinly sliced

  • 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

  • 1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

  • 2 pouches Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice

  • 3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions

  1. Add 1 tablespoon of oil, lime juice, lime zest, sugar, cumin, salt, black pepper and chicken to a gallon-size resealable bag.

  2. Shake the contents up to evenly combine the marinade with the chicken, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  3. While the chicken is marinating, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil and cook the onions and bell peppers for 10-12 minutes, until soft.

  4. Reserve the vegetables on a plate. Do not wash the skillet.

  5. Microwave the rice according to package directions and set aside.

  6. When the chicken has marinated, reheat the skillet over medium-high heat and transfer the chicken and its marinade into the skillet. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, until cooked through and the marinade has come to a boil.

  7. Add the reserved vegetables and rice pouches to the skillet. Stir in the chopped cilantro.

  8. Garnish with additional lime wedges if desired.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 268
Calories from fat: 75
Fat: 9g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 43mg
Sodium: 328mg
Carbohydrates: 32g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 20g
WWP+: 7
SmartPoints: 7

3.1

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

