Recipe: One-Pan Cilantro Lime Chicken and Rice

This one-pan dinner will make your life SO much easier when it comes to dinner prep… not to mention cleanup! Savory, marinated chicken, bell peppers, onions and seasoning come together for a hot, delicious meal the entire family will crave over and over. And at only 268 calories per serving, you don’t have to worry about helping yourself to a little extra.
Prep time: 15 minutes + 30 minutes marinade time
Cook time: 18-20 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
juice of 2 limes (about 4 tablespoons)
zest of ½ lime
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon black pepper
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 onion, thinly sliced
1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
2 pouches Ready Rice Whole Grain Brown Rice
3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
Instructions
Add 1 tablespoon of oil, lime juice, lime zest, sugar, cumin, salt, black pepper and chicken to a gallon-size resealable bag.
Shake the contents up to evenly combine the marinade with the chicken, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
While the chicken is marinating, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil and cook the onions and bell peppers for 10-12 minutes, until soft.
Reserve the vegetables on a plate. Do not wash the skillet.
Microwave the rice according to package directions and set aside.
When the chicken has marinated, reheat the skillet over medium-high heat and transfer the chicken and its marinade into the skillet. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, until cooked through and the marinade has come to a boil.
Add the reserved vegetables and rice pouches to the skillet. Stir in the chopped cilantro.
Garnish with additional lime wedges if desired.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 268
Calories from fat: 75
Fat: 9g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 43mg
Sodium: 328mg
Carbohydrates: 32g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 20g
WWP+: 7
SmartPoints: 7
3.1
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.