Who doesn't love Nutella? And who is looking for a delicious, easy and powerful protein supplement? If you answered affirmative to those two questions, this recipe is for you. One ball contains only 94 calories and two Weight Watchers Points, so feel free to indulge!

Recipe: Nutella Energy Bites

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 15 servings

Serving size: 1 ball

Ingredients

2 Tbsp pistachios, finely chopped or ground in a food processor (about 22)

¼ cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1 cup quick oats

¼ cup Reduced-Sugar Craisins

1 Tbsp chia seeds

4 Medjool dates, pitted and coarsely chopped

⅓ cup Nutella

2 Tbsp honey

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients together with a rubber spatula. Using clean hands, form 15 balls with a 1 tablespoon measuring spoon. Line a plate with wax paper and chill them for 10 minutes to firm.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 ball)

Calories: 94

Calories from fat: 36

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 3mg

Carbohydrates: 13g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 8g

Protein: 2g

WWP+: 2

3.1