Recipe: Nutella® Energy Bites
Who doesn't love Nutella? And who is looking for a delicious, easy and powerful protein supplement? If you answered affirmative to those two questions, this recipe is for you. One ball contains only 94 calories and two Weight Watchers Points, so feel free to indulge!
Recipe: Nutella Energy Bites
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 15 servings
Serving size: 1 ball
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp pistachios, finely chopped or ground in a food processor (about 22)
- ¼ cup unsweetened coconut flakes
- 1 cup quick oats
- ¼ cup Reduced-Sugar Craisins
- 1 Tbsp chia seeds
- 4 Medjool dates, pitted and coarsely chopped
- ⅓ cup Nutella
- 2 Tbsp honey
0comments
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients together with a rubber spatula.
- Using clean hands, form 15 balls with a 1 tablespoon measuring spoon.
- Line a plate with wax paper and chill them for 10 minutes to firm.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 ball)
Calories: 94
Calories from fat: 36
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 3mg
Carbohydrates: 13g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar 8g
Protein: 2g
WWP+: 2
3.1