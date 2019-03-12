Recipe: No Bake Chocolate Protein Cookies

This recipe takes the classic no bake cookie and adds some protein-packed chocolate protein powder and a dash of peanut butter to make the recipe healthier for you and your kids.You will love the delicious chocolatey peanut butter taste and the added protein in every bite. Requiring no bake time, not only do these cookies not only taste yummy, but you can whip them up in no time at all!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 2 cookies

Ingredients

½ cup stevia

½ cup sugar

⅓ cup unsweetened almond milk

2 tablespoons light butter

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

⅛ teaspoon salt

¼ cup natural peanut butter

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

2 cups quick cooking oats

Instructions

Line a cookie sheet with wax paper and set aside. In a large saucepan, over low heat, add sugars, almond milk, butter, cocoa powder, vanilla and salt. Whisk until butter has melted and the mixture is smooth with no chunks. Add peanut butter and protein powder— mix until peanut butter is melted. Remove mixture from heat and gently fold in oats. Using a tablespoon, spoon even-sized drops of batter onto the cookie sheet. Gently use the back of a spoon to flatten. Place in fridge and allow cookies to chill for 20-30 minutes before serving. Store in an airtight container in fridge.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 cookies)

Calories: 143

Calories from fat: 28

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 1mg

Sodium: 84mg

Carbohydrates: 24g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 11g

Protein: 5g

WWP+: 4

3.1