One of our favorite pre- and post-workout snacks are no-bake protein or energy balls. These energy balls are super easy to make and incredibly convenient to pop in a bag and take anywhere.
The Chia seeds provide energy and the almonds and walnuts offer the healthy fats and protein. At less than 200 calories and 4 WWP+ a serving, this is a great snack to make ahead and enjoy throughout the week!
Videos by PopCulture.com
They’re also a great snack to entice picky eaters when they need a little nutritious boost during the day! For other flavors besides carrot cake, check out our PB and Fruit Protein Balls.
Recipe: No-Bake Carrot Cake Energy Balls
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: refrigerate for 1-2 hours
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 2 balls
Ingredients
1 cup carrot, shredded
1 cup almonds
8 dates or ½ cup golden raisins
¼ cup walnuts
2 Tbsp coconut oil
2 tsp Chia seeds (or flax seeds)
1 tsp Allspice
½ tsp brown sugar
⅛ tsp ground cloves
Instructions
Combine all ingredients (except for butterscotch chips) in a food processor and process until combined. Mixture can still be a bit chunky. (Be careful not to over-process nuts as these release too much oil if over-processed. Try pulsing the mixture instead of letting in blend to avoid mixture being over-processed.)
Fold in butterscotch chips with spatula.
Using a Tbsp, shape mixture into balls and freeze for 1-2 hours. Store in a plastic baggy in the fridge for up to a week.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 balls)
Calories: 158
Fat: 12g
Carbohydrates: 9g
Fiber: 3g
Protein: 4g
Sugars: 7g
Sodium: 9mg
WWP+: 4
SmartPoints: 6
3.1