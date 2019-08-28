One of our favorite pre- and post-workout snacks are no-bake protein or energy balls. These energy balls are super easy to make and incredibly convenient to pop in a bag and take anywhere.

The Chia seeds provide energy and the almonds and walnuts offer the healthy fats and protein. At less than 200 calories and 4 WWP+ a serving, this is a great snack to make ahead and enjoy throughout the week!

They’re also a great snack to entice picky eaters when they need a little nutritious boost during the day! For other flavors besides carrot cake, check out our PB and Fruit Protein Balls.

Recipe: No-Bake Carrot Cake Energy Balls

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: refrigerate for 1-2 hours

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 2 balls

Ingredients

1 cup carrot, shredded

1 cup almonds

8 dates or ½ cup golden raisins

¼ cup walnuts

2 Tbsp coconut oil

2 tsp Chia seeds (or flax seeds)

1 tsp Allspice

½ tsp brown sugar

⅛ tsp ground cloves

Instructions

Combine all ingredients (except for butterscotch chips) in a food processor and process until combined. Mixture can still be a bit chunky. (Be careful not to over-process nuts as these release too much oil if over-processed. Try pulsing the mixture instead of letting in blend to avoid mixture being over-processed.) Fold in butterscotch chips with spatula. Using a Tbsp, shape mixture into balls and freeze for 1-2 hours. Store in a plastic baggy in the fridge for up to a week.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 balls)

Calories: 158

Fat: 12g

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 3g

Protein: 4g

Sugars: 7g

Sodium: 9mg

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 6

3.1