Recipe: Mummy Hot Dogs

Trick or treat! Halloween season is finally upon us, which means you have an excuse to make adorable treats like these Mummy Hot Dogs! We used turkey hot dogs and reduced-fat crescents to keep them on the skinny side, and dotted the eyes with a bit of mustard. You’ll be known as the cool mom on the cul-de-sac once the neighbor kids get ahold of these yummy mummies!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 mummy

Ingredients

1 can reduced-fat crescents rolls

8 turkey hot dogs

½ teaspoon yellow mustard

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Unroll the crescent rolls on a cutting board and pinch the seams together, then cut the crescent into quarter-inch strips. Wrap 2 strips around the turkey dog, leaving an opening near the top for the mummy’s face. Transfer the mummies to an ungreased baking sheet, and bake until golden, 10-12 minutes. Using a toothpick, paint two mustard eyes on the face, and serve with preferred dipping sauce.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 mummy)

Calories: 118

Calories from fat: 53

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 25mg

Sodium: 427mg

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 2g

Protein: 7g

SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.