Ready for a carnivore’s dream? This Mongolian Beef recipe will be sure to shake up your family’s dinner routine. Savory flank steak combines with cooked broccoli and rice for a protein bowl your family will love. The reduced-sodium soy sauce and Thai Kitchen® sweet chili sauce only take this recipe over the edge to make your taste buds sing with praise. Is your mouth watering yet?

Pro tip: It’s important to cut the flank steak against the grain so that it will be tender and easy to chew. If you cut with the grain, the protein strands stay long and intact, resulting in chewy, difficult steak. When you cut against it, you are cutting the protein strands shorter, therefore making them more tender and easy to chew.

Recipe: Mongolian Beef

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 12-15 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 cup of beef and broccoli mixture and ⅔ cup rice

Ingredients

1½ pounds flank steak

¼ cup cornstarch

¼ cup less-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

6 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 cups broccoli florets, cooked (about 1 small head)

2 (8.8-ounce) pouches Ready Rice Brown Rice

Instructions

To prepare the flank steak, slice the meat on an angle in thin strips against the grain (the grain runs along the long side of the steak). In a large resealable bag, combine the steak slices and cornstarch and shake until evenly coated; set aside. In a medium sauce pan, whisk together the soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, brown sugar, and chili sauce until evenly combined. Heat the sauce pan over medium heat until slightly thickened, about 5-7 minutes; set aside. In a large skillet heat the sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic, ginger, red chili flakes, and green onions. Cook stirring constantly for about 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Shake off the excess cornstarch from the reserved steak, and add it all to the skillet. Cook for 2-3 minutes, browning all sides. Add the set-aside sauce and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes. If using frozen broccoli, cook according to package directions. If using fresh broccoli, bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Boil the broccoli for 1-2 minutes, or until tender, then drain. Microwave rice according to package directions. Serve with brown rice, broccoli, and garnish with additional green onions if desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup of beef and broccoli mixture and ⅔ cup rice):

Calories: 415

Calories from fat: 150

Fat: 17g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 54mg

Sodium: 484mg

Carbohydrates: 41g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 26g

WWP+: 11

SmartPoints: 12

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.