This Miami Vice Breakfast Smoothie is a great way to start your day! The creamy flavor of coconut milk combined with the bold flavor of strawberry and pineapple is the perfect fruity boost of protein to get you out of any morning slump.
Recipe: Miami Vice Breakfast Smoothie
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk
- ½ cup frozen strawberries
- ½ cup frozen pineapple chunks
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- ¼ teaspoon coconut extract
*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.
Instructions
Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 186
Calories from fat: 52
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 42mg
Sodium: 195mg
Carbohydrates: 18g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 13g
Protein: 17g
SmartPoints: 7
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.