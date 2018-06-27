This Miami Vice Breakfast Smoothie is a great way to start your day! The creamy flavor of coconut milk combined with the bold flavor of strawberry and pineapple is the perfect fruity boost of protein to get you out of any morning slump.

Recipe: Miami Vice Breakfast Smoothie

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk

½ cup frozen strawberries

½ cup frozen pineapple chunks

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

¼ teaspoon coconut extract

*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.

Instructions



Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 smoothie)

Calories: 186

Calories from fat: 52

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 42mg

Sodium: 195mg

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 13g

Protein: 17g

SmartPoints: 7

