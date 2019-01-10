Jazz up your burger night with this low-calorie, spicy take on a grill classic! The ranch flavor and adobo sauce throughout the beef ensure that each bite is just as good as the last! These burgers took less than 20 minutes to cook and and were bursting with flavor. For a full-on burgers and fries experience, try these with our Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips.

Recipe: Mexican Ranch Burgers

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 burger + bun

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

1 (1-ounce) packet ranch salad dressing and seasonings mix

1 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons adobo sauce from canned chipotle peppers

4 slices reduced-fat pepper jack cheese

4 whole grain hamburger buns

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, combine the beef, ranch packet, cumin, chili powder, and adobo sauce. Using clean hands, form 4 equal-sized hamburgers and make a thumb indentation in the center to help the burgers keep their shape while cooking. Heat an outdoor grill (or indoor grill pan) over medium-high heat and grease it to keep the hamburgers from sticking. Grill each hamburger for about 4 minutes, then flip it and place the cheese on top. Let it cook for another 2 minutes, or until cooked through and the cheese it melted. Serve on a whole grain bun with optional toppings as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 burger + bun)

Calories: 345

Calories from fat: 134

Fat: 15g

Saturated Fat: 7g

Cholesterol: 70mg

Sodium: 641mg

Carbohydrates: 29g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 32g

WWP+: 9

SmartPoints: 10

