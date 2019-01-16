Lifestyle

Recipe: Mango Rhubarb Salsa

This salsa tastes as good as it looks, trust me. The basil, cucumber and rhubarb give it that […]

This salsa tastes as good as it looks, trust me. The basil, cucumber and rhubarb give it that fresh-from-the-garden taste and the mango adds the right amount of sweetness. Serve with chips, seafood, salads, tacos or make it a topper on your chicken or pork. Set aside your heavy sauces and creams, because at less than 30 calories per 1/4 cup, this is the ultimate addition to your meals.

Prep time: 5-10 minutes
Cook time: less than 1 minute
Yields: 16 servings
Serving size: 1/4 cup

Ingredients

  • 1 cup rhubarb (3 stalks), sliced

  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen mango, thawed and diced

  • ½ cucumber, diced

  • ½ small red onion, chopped

  • 1 jalapeño, seeds removed and diced

  • juice from one lime

  • 2 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

  • 1tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 teaspoon garlic, minced

  • 1 teaspoon stevia (or sweetener of choice)

Instructions

  1. Bring a small pot of water to a boil.

  2. Add the sliced rhubarb and cook for 10 seconds.

  3. Immediately place in strainer and run cold water over the rhubarb for about 30 seconds. Place in medium size bowl.

  4. Add remaining ingredients and stir until well mixed.

  5. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1/4 cup)
Calories: 24
Fat: 1g
Carbohydrates: 3g
Fiber: 0g
Protein: 0g
Sugars: 2g
Sodium: 18mg
WWP+: 1

