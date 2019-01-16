This salsa tastes as good as it looks, trust me. The basil, cucumber and rhubarb give it that fresh-from-the-garden taste and the mango adds the right amount of sweetness. Serve with chips, seafood, salads, tacos or make it a topper on your chicken or pork. Set aside your heavy sauces and creams, because at less than 30 calories per 1/4 cup, this is the ultimate addition to your meals.

Recipe: Mango Rhubarb Salsa

Prep time: 5-10 minutes

Cook time: less than 1 minute

Yields: 16 servings

Serving size: 1/4 cup

Ingredients

1 cup rhubarb (3 stalks), sliced

1 (10-ounce) package frozen mango, thawed and diced

½ cucumber, diced

½ small red onion, chopped

1 jalapeño, seeds removed and diced

juice from one lime

2 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

1tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon stevia (or sweetener of choice)

Instructions

Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add the sliced rhubarb and cook for 10 seconds. Immediately place in strainer and run cold water over the rhubarb for about 30 seconds. Place in medium size bowl. Add remaining ingredients and stir until well mixed. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1/4 cup)

Calories: 24

Fat: 1g

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 0g

Protein: 0g

Sugars: 2g

Sodium: 18mg

WWP+: 1

