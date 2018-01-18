What’s a hamburger or hot dog without ketchup? This classic American condiment can be found on just about any restaurant table or kitchen pantry, but when’s the last time you checked the nutrition content? The sugar and sodium content is higher than we’d like for a simple condiment, so we made our own! This recipe takes only 5 minutes to make, and one serving contains just two grams of sugar and 54 milligrams of sodium. A serving of Heinz ketchup contains 4 grams of sugar and 160 milligrams of sodium!

We’d even go so far as to argue that you’ll never want to buy your own ketchup again, once you see how easy and delicious this recipe is!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Lower Sugar Homemade Ketchup

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 24 servings

Serving size: 1 tablespoon

Ingredients

6-oz can tomato paste

½ cup white vinegar

¼ cup water

2 Tbsp sugar (or your favorite sweetener)

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp onion powder

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor, and blend until smooth.

Store in a squeeze bottle or a glass jar with a lid for up to 3 weeks.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 tablespoon)

Calories: 13

Calories from fat: 0

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 54mg

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 2g

Protein: 0g

WWP+: 0

SmartPoints: 1

3.1

Copyright 2015 Womanista WellnessThe nutrition content of recipes on SkinnyMom.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.