Instead of a traditional lasagna with pasta, opt for this low-carb lasagna where squash serves as the noodles. We promise it still tastes delicious, and your waistline will thank you! We used beef, tomatoes, onions and mozzarella and ricotta cheese for that traditional lasagna taste, and we added spinach to bump up the protein and antioxidant content. This savory and succulent recipe will become such a hit that traditional lasagna will be a recipe of the past!

Pro tips:

It’s important to remove as much moisture as possible from the squash because the tomatoes and squash will release even more moisture while the dish is cooking. It’s different from a traditional lasagna recipe because there are no pasta noodles to soak up the moisture, so it could leave you with a less than desirable looking final product.

If you have time, make this recipe a day ahead of time. After the lasagna sits overnight, the squares will be much easier to slice and serve. Still tasty, too!

Recipe: Low-Carb Squash and Spinach Lasagna

Prep time: 15 minutes + 30 minutes for squash

Cook time: 45-50 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 4×4-inch square

Ingredients

1 pound green or yellow squash (1 large or 2 small)

kosher salt, for preparing the squash

1 pound lean ground beef

1 onion, diced

1 (14-ounce) can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

4 cups baby spinach (5 ounces)

1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

1 cup reduced-fat mozzarella shredded cheese

Instructions

Prepare the squash by trimming the ends off. Using a vegetable peeler, or a mandoline slicer, cut the squash into ribbons, or “lasagna noodles”. If using a mandoline slicer with 3 thickness settings, use the thickest setting. Line 2 baking sheets or cutting boards with paper towels and place the cut squash on the paper towels. Sprinkle kosher salt evenly on the squash; this helps to draw out the moisture. Cover the salted squash with a second layer of paper towels, and place another baking sheet on top to weigh them down for 30 minutes to release as much moisture as possible. Preheat the oven to 350° F and spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Brown the beef, breaking it up with a wooden spoon until it is no longer pink, about 6-8 minutes. Add the onion and cook until soft, 4-6 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the crushed tomatoes, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper, stirring together for another 1-2 minutes. Assemble the lasagna by placing a ⅓ of the squash on the bottom of the baking dish, followed by ½ of the spinach, ½ of the meat mixture, ½ cup of the ricotta cheese, and a ¼ cup of mozzarella cheese, and then repeat those layers. Top the lasagna with the remaining ⅓ of the of the squash noodles, and spread the last ½ cup of mozzarella cheese on top. (There will be 3 layers of squash noodles, but only 2 layers of spinach, meat, and both cheeses.) Cover with foil and bake until bubbling, 35-40 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (4×4-inch square)

Calories: 254

Calories from fat: 89

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Cholesterol: 57mg

Sodium: 336mg

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 24g

SmartPoints: 6

