For a fun, low-calorie and tasty appetizer, try out our Cauliflower Bruschetta Steaks. We used sliced and roasted cauliflower as the “steak” component and topped it off with flavorful, homemade Bruschetta topping and Parmesan cheese. Serve this skinny hors d’oeuvre at your next get-together to blow your guests away!

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Buy 2 heads of cauliflower in case the head you buy is too small and the ends fall apart as you are cutting the “steaks.”

The pieces that fall apart that are not full “steaks” can still be cooked along with the rest! They’ll just be in pieces and not perfect cross sections.

Recipe: Low-Carb Cauliflower Bruschetta Steaks

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ¼ of recipe

Ingredients

2 heads cauliflower

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt, divided

black pepper, to taste

4 Roma tomatoes, diced

¼ cup fresh basil leaves, chopped (8-10 leaves)

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and grease a foil-lined baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Remove the outer leaves from the cauliflower, and trim the stem if it’s long. Place the cauliflower stem-side down on a cutting board and carefully cut it into four half-inch to 1-inch thick “steaks.” Brush the “steaks” with the olive oil and season with ⅛ teaspoon of salt and black pepper, to taste. Bake on the prepared baking sheet until the tip of a knife can be easily inserted into the core of the “steaks”, 25-30 minutes. Meanwhile, make the Bruschetta topping: In a small mixing bowl, stir together the tomatoes, basil, garlic, balsamic vinegar and ⅛ teaspoon salt. Set aside. When the steaks are finished, spoon the Bruschetta over each “steak” and top evenly with 2 tablespoons of the Parmesan cheese. Turn the broiler on high, and broil to heat the bruschetta topping and melt the cheese, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ of recipe)

Calories: 36

Calories from fat: 9

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 4mg

Sodium: 49mg

Carbohydrates: 5g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 2g

WWP+: 1

SmartPoints: 1