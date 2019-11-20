For a tasty appetizer you won’t feel bad about, try making these cauliflower “breadsticks” with homemade marinara sauce. Cauliflower is super trendy right now and can cut a TON of carbs! Who’d have thought it was so versatile? PLUS, for two “breadsticks” you’re only consuming 112 calories — and that includes the marinara! They are the perfect way to introduce your kids to cauliflower. If you have luck with this recipe, try making our Skinny Cauliflower “Alfredo” Sauce; cauliflower won’t seem like such a scary veggie to the kiddos anymore.
Recipe: Low-Carb Cauliflower ‘Breadsticks’ with Marinara Sauce
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15-20 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: 2 breadsticks + 2 heaping tablespoons sauce
Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower
- 2 egg whites, beaten
- ½ teaspoon dried basil
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- pinch black pepper
- ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
- ½ cup water
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- pinch black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside.
- To prepare the cauliflower: Core the cauliflower and cut off the florets. Using a food processor, work in batches and pulse the florets several times until the cauliflower reaches a coarse crumb consistency.
- Place the cauliflower in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out the excess moisture. There will be about ⅓ cup of liquid to squeeze out.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the cauliflower, egg whites, basil, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and ¼ cup of the cheese. Mix together with a rubber spatula until thoroughly combined.
- Transfer the “dough” to the prepared baking sheet and using a rubber spatula, press the “dough” out into an 8×11-inch rectangle about a quarter-inch thick.
- Top with the remaining ¼ cup of cheese and bake for 15-20 minutes.
- While the “breadsticks” are baking, prepare the marinara dipping sauce: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine all of the sauce ingredients together.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 breadsticks + 2 heaping tablespoons sauce)
Calories: 112
Calories from fat: 27
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 15mg
Sodium: 443mg
Carbohydrates: 17g
Fiber: 9g
Sugar: 12g
Protein: 15g
SmartPoints: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.