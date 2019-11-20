For a tasty appetizer you won’t feel bad about, try making these cauliflower “breadsticks” with homemade marinara sauce. Cauliflower is super trendy right now and can cut a TON of carbs! Who’d have thought it was so versatile? PLUS, for two “breadsticks” you’re only consuming 112 calories — and that includes the marinara! They are the perfect way to introduce your kids to cauliflower. If you have luck with this recipe, try making our Skinny Cauliflower “Alfredo” Sauce; cauliflower won’t seem like such a scary veggie to the kiddos anymore.

Recipe: Low-Carb Cauliflower ‘Breadsticks’ with Marinara Sauce

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 breadsticks + 2 heaping tablespoons sauce

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower

2 egg whites, beaten

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

pinch black pepper

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

½ cup water

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

pinch black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside. To prepare the cauliflower: Core the cauliflower and cut off the florets. Using a food processor, work in batches and pulse the florets several times until the cauliflower reaches a coarse crumb consistency. Place the cauliflower in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out the excess moisture. There will be about ⅓ cup of liquid to squeeze out. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cauliflower, egg whites, basil, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and ¼ cup of the cheese. Mix together with a rubber spatula until thoroughly combined. Transfer the “dough” to the prepared baking sheet and using a rubber spatula, press the “dough” out into an 8×11-inch rectangle about a quarter-inch thick. Top with the remaining ¼ cup of cheese and bake for 15-20 minutes. While the “breadsticks” are baking, prepare the marinara dipping sauce: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine all of the sauce ingredients together.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 breadsticks + 2 heaping tablespoons sauce)

Calories: 112

Calories from fat: 27

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 15mg

Sodium: 443mg

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fiber: 9g

Sugar: 12g

Protein: 15g

SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.