For a quick and easy weekday dinner, try our Low-Calorie Buffalo Chicken Soup! We used cauliflower to create a creamy, thick and filling base complemented perfectly by the buffalo sauce. This soup is also an easy way to use up the extra rotisserie chicken you have from the grocery store. Best of all, it’s low in calories, fat and carbs, so you won’t feel bad about indulging in buffalo!

Pro tips:

Amp up the heat with more hot sauce if you want, but keep in mind the sodium amount will change!

Meal prep ahead of time and make and freeze a few batches of shredded chicken. Portion it out and thaw in your refrigerator when ready to use.

Recipe: Low-Calorie Buffalo Chicken Soup

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1½ cups

Ingredients

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 medium whole carrot, thinly sliced

2 ribs celery, thinly sliced

1 small onion, diced

1 head cauliflower, cored and chopped

4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 cups water

8 ounces ⅓-less-fat cream cheese, cubed

¼ cup hot sauce

½ cup reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles

3 cups cooked shredded chicken (about 1 pound raw boneless, skinless breast)

Instructions

Heat a medium saucepan over medium heat and add the oil. When the oil shimmers, add the carrots, celery, and onion. Cook until the carrots soften, 5 to 7 minutes, then set aside. Meanwhile, bring the cauliflower and chicken broth to a boil in a large pot or Dutch oven. Cook until the cauliflower is very soft, 8-10 minutes. Carefully transfer the cooked cauliflower and broth to a high-speed blender and blend to a smooth puree (Or puree it right in the pot with an immersion blender.). If blended in a blender, carefully pour the puree back into the pot, and return the burner to medium-high heat. Add in the set-aside cooked vegetables and 2 cups of water. Stir in the cream cheese, hot sauce, and ¼ cup of the blue cheese crumbles and stir until the cheese is smooth and incorporated. Add in ⅔ of the cooked chicken, and cook an additional 5 to 10 minutes to heat through. Serve each bowl of soup garnished evenly with the remaining ⅓ of the chicken and ¼ cup of blue cheese on top. Drizzle with additional hot sauce as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1½ cups)

Calories: 255

Calories from fat: 123

Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 7g

Cholesterol: 75mg

Sodium: 890mg

Carbohydrates: 11g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 24g

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 8

