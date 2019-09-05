Tartar sauce is the perfect complement to fish, but it’s usually super high in fat and calories. That’s why we created a lighter version! We used Greek yogurt and Dijon mustard to cut calories so you can still enjoy your fish without ruining your diet. Pair it with our Crispy Baked Fish and Veggie “Fries” for a wholesome meal!
Recipe: Lighter Tartar Sauce
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoon plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
- 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise
- ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon no-sugar-added sweet pickle relish
- 2 teaspoons white vinegar
- salt, to taste
Instructions
- In a small mixing bowl, combine all of the sauce ingredients together in a small mixing bowl.
- Refrigerate until ready to use.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 32
Calories from fat: 23
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 127mg
Carbohydrates: 1g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 0g
Protein: 1g
SmartPoints: 1
