Tartar sauce is the perfect complement to fish, but it’s usually super high in fat and calories. That’s why we created a lighter version! We used Greek yogurt and Dijon mustard to cut calories so you can still enjoy your fish without ruining your diet. Pair it with our Crispy Baked Fish and Veggie “Fries” for a wholesome meal!

Recipe: Lighter Tartar Sauce

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

2 tablespoon plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons light mayonnaise

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon no-sugar-added sweet pickle relish

2 teaspoons white vinegar

salt, to taste

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, combine all of the sauce ingredients together in a small mixing bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 32

Calories from fat: 23

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 127mg

Carbohydrates: 1g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 1g

SmartPoints: 1

3.1

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.