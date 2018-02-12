This hearty meal made skinny is just as delicious as the version you remember from your childhood. Serve our lightened-up salisbury steak over a quarter-cup of mashed potatoes (or even rice) to soak up the gravy! It pairs perfectly with a vegetable, like steamed broccoli or carrots. We used steamed fresh string beans in these photos!

Here’s how to slice and dice that onion:

Recipe: Lightened-Up Salisbury Steak

Prep time: 15 minute

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 salisbury steak

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef (90/10-lean)

1 onion, half sliced and half diced

¼ cup plain bread crumbs

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon garlic powder

2 egg whites

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

8 ounces baby bella mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 cups low-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons white whole-wheat flour

1 tablespoon tomato paste

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, combine the beef, the diced onions, bread crumbs, Worcestershire, Dijon, garlic powder, and egg whites. Mix together with clean hands and shape into 6 equal-sized oval patties. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and grease with nonstick cooking spray. Brown the patties for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until almost done. Reserve the browned patties on a plate. To the same skillet, add the oil, the sliced onions, and mushrooms. Cook until the onions are very soft and translucent, 10-12 minutes. (If the patties left bits of beef stuck to the skillet, add a tablespoon of water at a time and scrape it with a wooden spoon to deglaze the pan. Do not discard the stuck-on bits; this will help to flavor the sauce.) Whisk the flour into the beef broth until it is dissolved, and add it to the skillet. Stir in the tomato paste, salt, and black pepper and bring the sauce to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and add the browned patties back to the skillet in the sauce. Simmer until the patties are cooked through and the sauce has thickened, 10-12 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 salisbury steak)

Calories: 183

Calories from fat: 70

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 40mg

Sodium: 217mg

Carbohydrates: 11g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 19g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 5

3.1