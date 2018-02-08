For a skinny version of Chinese takeout, you’ve come to the right place. Our Lightened-Up General Tso’s Chicken is low-calorie, low-fat and low-carb — plus, we used corn flakes for a “faux-fried” version. Serve it atop brown or white rice with steamed veggies on the side. The baked chicken makes a big difference as opposed to fried chicken, and the sweet sauce cuts down on sugar by using sugar-free maple syrup.
Recipe: Lightened-Up General Tso’s Chicken
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 18-20 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: ½ cup chicken (5-6 pieces)
Ingredients
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces (makes 35-36 pieces)
¼ cup white whole wheat flour
½ teaspoon paprika
2 egg whites, beaten
3 cups finely crushed corn flakes
¾ cup low-sodium chicken broth
1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
1 tablespoons sriracha hot sauce
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons seasoned rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons sugar-free maple syrup
1 tablespoon cornstarch
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and a wire cooling rack that fits in it. Spray the wire rack with nonstick cooking spray. Move an oven rack up to the top third of your oven.
Combine the flour and paprika in a shallow dish, the egg whites in a second, and the corn flakes in a third.
Dredge the chicken pieces in the flour, shaking off the excess before dipping in the egg wash. Allow the excess to drip off, then coat in the corn flakes.
Place each breaded chicken piece on the prepared baking sheet and spray the chicken with nonstick cooking spray.
Bake for 16-18 minutes, or until done.
Meanwhile, in the last few minutes of the chicken cooking: make the sauce by whisking all of the sauce ingredients together in a small sauce pan. Bring the sauce to a boil over medium-high heat, and allow to boil for 1 minute.
When the chicken is done, in a large mixing bowl combine the chicken and sauce together using tongs to evenly coat and serve with suggested rice and steamed vegetables.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (½ cup chicken):
Calories: 158
Calories from fat: 14
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 43mg
Sodium: 576mg
Carbohydrates: 19g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 18g
WWP+: 4
SmartPoints: 3
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.