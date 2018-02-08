For a skinny version of Chinese takeout, you’ve come to the right place. Our Lightened-Up General Tso’s Chicken is low-calorie, low-fat and low-carb — plus, we used corn flakes for a “faux-fried” version. Serve it atop brown or white rice with steamed veggies on the side. The baked chicken makes a big difference as opposed to fried chicken, and the sweet sauce cuts down on sugar by using sugar-free maple syrup.

Recipe: Lightened-Up General Tso’s Chicken

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 18-20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ½ cup chicken (5-6 pieces)

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and a wire cooling rack that fits in it. Spray the wire rack with nonstick cooking spray. Move an oven rack up to the top third of your oven.

Combine the flour and paprika in a shallow dish, the egg whites in a second, and the corn flakes in a third.

Dredge the chicken pieces in the flour, shaking off the excess before dipping in the egg wash. Allow the excess to drip off, then coat in the corn flakes.

Place each breaded chicken piece on the prepared baking sheet and spray the chicken with nonstick cooking spray.

Bake for 16-18 minutes, or until done.

Meanwhile, in the last few minutes of the chicken cooking: make the sauce by whisking all of the sauce ingredients together in a small sauce pan. Bring the sauce to a boil over medium-high heat, and allow to boil for 1 minute.