Recipe: Lightened Up Chicken Fettuccine with Broccoli and Bacon
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1¼ cup
Ingredients
- 2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup water
- 12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked + cut into bite-sized cubes
- 8 ounces whole wheat fettuccine noodles
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 4 slices turkey bacon
- 1 (10-ounce) jar light Alfredo sauce
- ⅛ cup reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 1 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
Instructions
- In a medium-sized saucepan, add chicken stock, water and chicken breast. If need be, add more water to cover the chicken breast. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 12 minutes. KEEP WATER. Remove chicken breasts with tongs and set on a plate to slightly cool. When chicken is cool enough to touch, dice into ½-inch cubes and set aside.
- Place chicken water back on stove top and bring to a boil on medium heat. Add broccoli florets and continue to boil for 2-4 minutes or until broccoli is tender. Drain and set aside.
- In stock pot, boil fettuccine according to package directions, drain and return pasta to pot.
- Microwave turkey bacon according to package instructions. Let cool and dice into small pieces, set aside.
- In the stock pot that contains the noodles add chicken, broccoli, Alfredo and toss to coat. Heat on low for 3 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper, add crumbled bacon, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and parsley. Serve immediately.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1¼ cup)
Calories: 323
Calories from fat: 83
Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 59mg
Sodium: 690mg
Carbohydrates: 32g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 26g
WWP+: 8
SmartPoints: 9