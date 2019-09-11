Lifestyle

Recipe: Lightened Up Chicken Fettuccine with Broccoli and Bacon

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1¼ cup

Ingredients

  • 2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup water
  • 12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked + cut into bite-sized cubes
  • 8 ounces whole wheat fettuccine noodles
  • 2 cups broccoli florets
  • 4 slices turkey bacon
  • 1 (10-ounce) jar light Alfredo sauce
  • ⅛ cup reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 1 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions

  1. In a medium-sized saucepan, add chicken stock, water and chicken breast. If need be, add more water to cover the chicken breast. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 12 minutes. KEEP WATER. Remove chicken breasts with tongs and set on a plate to slightly cool. When chicken is cool enough to touch, dice into ½-inch cubes and set aside.
  2. Place chicken water back on stove top and bring to a boil on medium heat. Add broccoli florets and continue to boil for 2-4 minutes or until broccoli is tender. Drain and set aside.
  3. In stock pot, boil fettuccine according to package directions, drain and return pasta to pot.
  4. Microwave turkey bacon according to package instructions. Let cool and dice into small pieces, set aside.
  5. In the stock pot that contains the noodles add chicken, broccoli, Alfredo and toss to coat. Heat on low for 3 minutes.
  6. Season with salt and pepper, add crumbled bacon, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and parsley. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1¼ cup)
Calories: 323
Calories from fat: 83
Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 59mg
Sodium: 690mg
Carbohydrates: 32g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 26g
WWP+: 8
SmartPoints: 9

