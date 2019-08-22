Recipe: Lightened-Up Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 30-35 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1⅓ cup
Ingredients
3 leeks (white and light green parts only), chopped small
2 tablespoons light butter
½ yellow onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
3 small heads fresh broccoli, chopped small (about 8 cups fresh broccoli florets)
¼ teaspoon salt
black pepper, to taste
3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 cup water
1 (12-ounce) can fat-free evaporated milk
1 cup reduced-fat shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Instructions
To wash the leeks, immerse them in a bowl of cool water for a few minutes, then drain the water through a fine mesh sieve.
Heat a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat and melt the butter. Add the leeks, onion, and garlic and cook cook for 4-6 minutes, until the onions are translucent.
Add the broccoli and season the vegetables with the salt and pepper, cooking an additional 6-8 minutes, until the vegetables are all tender.
Add the chicken broth and water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to a simmer, and cover and cook for 15-20 minutes.
Add the evaporated milk to the soup, and blend smooth with an immersion blender in the pot. If you don’t have an immersion blender, be sure to chop the vegetables very small in the beginning.
Add the cheese and stir until melted and smooth. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt and pepper if needed.
Garnish with additional cheese to serve, if desired.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1⅓ cup)
Calories: 304
Calories from fat: 93
Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 6g
Cholesterol: 31mg
Sodium: 579mg
Carbohydrates: 30g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 17g
Protein: 22g
SmartPoints: 8
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.