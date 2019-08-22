Recipe: Lightened-Up Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1⅓ cup

Ingredients

Instructions

To wash the leeks, immerse them in a bowl of cool water for a few minutes, then drain the water through a fine mesh sieve.

Heat a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat and melt the butter. Add the leeks, onion, and garlic and cook cook for 4-6 minutes, until the onions are translucent.

Add the broccoli and season the vegetables with the salt and pepper, cooking an additional 6-8 minutes, until the vegetables are all tender.

Add the chicken broth and water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to a simmer, and cover and cook for 15-20 minutes.

Add the evaporated milk to the soup, and blend smooth with an immersion blender in the pot. If you don’t have an immersion blender, be sure to chop the vegetables very small in the beginning.

Add the cheese and stir until melted and smooth. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt and pepper if needed.