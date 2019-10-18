Recipe: Lightened Up Alfredo Sauce

Ah, pasta night, how we love thee! The only problem is that with the wrong ingredients, pasta night can go from oh-so-delicious to oh-so-fattening. With this homemade lightened up Alfredo sauce, you can abandon the guilt that comes along with pasta night altogether!

Pro tips:

It’s best to serve this sauce immediately after making it. If you do choose to refrigerate it, it will solidify. However, you can reheat it in a sauce pan and melt it back down into sauce form.

For the smoothest texture, you can even blend the sauce in a blender after cooking it if you want to ensure no whole pieces of shallot to be present. Otherwise, be sure to do a very fine mince.

It’s pictured below over 12 ounces of whole-wheat pasta, but there are tons of other options as well. Check out our Creamy Mac and Alfredo recipe or our Chicken Alfredo Pizza recipe!

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 6-8 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ¼ cup

Ingredients

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon shallot, finely minced

1 tablespoon white whole wheat flour

1 cup skim milk

2 ounces ⅓-less-fat cream cheese

¾ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon salt

Instructions

In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and cook the shallots and garlic until the shallots are soft and the garlic is fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for about 30 seconds, until the butter, shallots, and garlic become a thick paste. Whisk in the milk and continue whisking for about 2 minutes, until the milk begins to thicken. Stir in the cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, and salt and stir until the cheeses melt, for about 2 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ cup)

Calories: 120

Calories from fat: 67

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 27mg

Sodium: 434mg

Carbohydrates: 4g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 2g

Protein: 8g

WWP+: 3

