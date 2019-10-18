Lifestyle

Recipe: Lightened Up Alfredo Sauce

Ah, pasta night, how we love thee! The only problem is that with the wrong ingredients, pasta night can go from oh-so-delicious to oh-so-fattening. With this homemade lightened up Alfredo sauce, you can abandon the guilt that comes along with pasta night altogether!

Pro tips:

  • It’s best to serve this sauce immediately after making it. If you do choose to refrigerate it, it will solidify. However, you can reheat it in a sauce pan and melt it back down into sauce form.
  • For the smoothest texture, you can even blend the sauce in a blender after cooking it if you want to ensure no whole pieces of shallot to be present. Otherwise, be sure to do a very fine mince.
  • It’s pictured below over 12 ounces of whole-wheat pasta, but there are tons of other options as well. Check out our Creamy Mac and Alfredo recipe or our Chicken Alfredo Pizza recipe!
Recipe: Lightened Up Alfredo Sauce

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 6-8 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: ¼ cup

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon shallot, finely minced
  • 1 tablespoon white whole wheat flour
  • 1 cup skim milk
  • 2 ounces ⅓-less-fat cream cheese
  • ¾ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • ½ teaspoon salt

Instructions

  1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and cook the shallots and garlic until the shallots are soft and the garlic is fragrant, about 2 minutes.

  2. Stir in the flour and cook for about 30 seconds, until the butter, shallots, and garlic become a thick paste.

  3. Whisk in the milk and continue whisking for about 2 minutes, until the milk begins to thicken.

  4. Stir in the cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, and salt and stir until the cheeses melt, for about 2 minutes.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (¼ cup)
Calories: 120
Calories from fat: 67
Fat: 8g
Saturated Fat: 6g
Cholesterol: 27mg
Sodium: 434mg
Carbohydrates: 4g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 2g
Protein: 8g
WWP+: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

