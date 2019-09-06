Our low-cal, low-fat egg salad recipe will be a hit at your next family get-together! We use Greek yogurt in place of mayo to cut down on calories and fat, while going back to the basics and letting sweet relish, mustard, dill, and — of course — eggs shine through.

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Serve on whole-wheat white toast or a sandwich thin with fresh lettuce.

For a handy packed lunch idea, try wrapping up in a Flatout Light Original Flatbread with lettuce.

Make ahead and keep refrigerated for up to 5 days (includes the day you make it).

Egg-chopping tip: For a faster and consistent chop, place a gridded cooling rack over a mixing bowl. Push the eggs through the rack to make quick work out of getting perfectly “chopped” eggs!

Cook the eggs the day before, to cut down on prep time. Not sure how to hard-boil eggs? No problem:

Recipe: Light Egg Salad

Prep time: 5-10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes + 10 minutes cooling time

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

12 eggs (6 whole, and 6 whites only after cooked)

¼ cup light mayonnaise

¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

½ tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon no-sugar-added sweet pickle relish

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoon fresh dill, chopped

Instructions

Take the eggs out of the refrigerator 10 minutes prior to cooking to allow them to get close to room temperature. In a pot large enough to comfortably hold all of the eggs, bring water to a boil. (There should be enough water so that when you add the eggs, they are covered by at least 1 inch.) When the water comes to a boil, add the eggs and boil them for 3 minutes. After 3 minutes, remove the pot from the burner and cover it for 15 minutes. Drain the eggs and submerge them in an ice bath to cool them down quickly. When cooled, gently crack the large end of the egg on a hard surface and begin peeling the shell. Discard 6 of the cooked yolks, and chop up the rest of the eggs. In a large mixing bowl, stir together mayonnaise, yogurt, mustard, relish, salt, black pepper, and dill. Gently fold in the chopped-up eggs. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup):

Calories: 159

Calories from fat: 84

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 10g

Cholesterol: 266mg

Sodium: 514mg

Carbohydrates: 2g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 16g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 4

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.