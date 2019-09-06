Our low-cal, low-fat egg salad recipe will be a hit at your next family get-together! We use Greek yogurt in place of mayo to cut down on calories and fat, while going back to the basics and letting sweet relish, mustard, dill, and — of course — eggs shine through.
Pro tips:
- Serve on whole-wheat white toast or a sandwich thin with fresh lettuce.
- For a handy packed lunch idea, try wrapping up in a Flatout Light Original Flatbread with lettuce.
- Make ahead and keep refrigerated for up to 5 days (includes the day you make it).
- Egg-chopping tip: For a faster and consistent chop, place a gridded cooling rack over a mixing bowl. Push the eggs through the rack to make quick work out of getting perfectly “chopped” eggs!
- Cook the eggs the day before, to cut down on prep time. Not sure how to hard-boil eggs? No problem:
Recipe: Light Egg Salad
Prep time: 5-10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes + 10 minutes cooling time
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 12 eggs (6 whole, and 6 whites only after cooked)
- ¼ cup light mayonnaise
- ¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- ½ tablespoon yellow mustard
- 1 tablespoon no-sugar-added sweet pickle relish
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 teaspoon fresh dill, chopped
Instructions
- Take the eggs out of the refrigerator 10 minutes prior to cooking to allow them to get close to room temperature.
- In a pot large enough to comfortably hold all of the eggs, bring water to a boil. (There should be enough water so that when you add the eggs, they are covered by at least 1 inch.)
- When the water comes to a boil, add the eggs and boil them for 3 minutes.
- After 3 minutes, remove the pot from the burner and cover it for 15 minutes.
- Drain the eggs and submerge them in an ice bath to cool them down quickly.
- When cooled, gently crack the large end of the egg on a hard surface and begin peeling the shell.
- Discard 6 of the cooked yolks, and chop up the rest of the eggs.
- In a large mixing bowl, stir together mayonnaise, yogurt, mustard, relish, salt, black pepper, and dill. Gently fold in the chopped-up eggs.
- Chill before serving.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 cup):
Calories: 159
Calories from fat: 84
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 10g
Cholesterol: 266mg
Sodium: 514mg
Carbohydrates: 2g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 16g
WWP+: 4
SmartPoints: 4
