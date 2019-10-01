You are going to love our version of Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing! Besides being rich, creamy and flavorful, this dressing is only 49 calories for 3 tablespoons! Use it on salads, veggies, chicken, steak and pizzas! Try it on our Ranch-Style Steak and Potato Kabobs for a healthy summer meal.
Recipe: Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 3 tablespoons
Ingredients
- 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
- ½ cup non-fat, plain Greek yogurt
- ⅓ cup light mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons fresh dill
- 1 tablespoon fresh chives
- 1 tablespoon white vinegar
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Combine all the dressing ingredients in a food processor and mix until smooth.
- Store leftovers in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (3 tablespoons)
Calories: 49
Calories from fat: 25
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 3mg
Sodium: 144mg
Carbohydrates: 3g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 2
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.