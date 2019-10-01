You are going to love our version of Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing! Besides being rich, creamy and flavorful, this dressing is only 49 calories for 3 tablespoons! Use it on salads, veggies, chicken, steak and pizzas! Try it on our Ranch-Style Steak and Potato Kabobs for a healthy summer meal.

Recipe: Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 3 tablespoons

Ingredients

1 cup low-fat buttermilk

½ cup non-fat, plain Greek yogurt

⅓ cup light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons fresh parsley

2 tablespoons fresh dill

1 tablespoon fresh chives

1 tablespoon white vinegar

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Combine all the dressing ingredients in a food processor and mix until smooth. Store leftovers in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 tablespoons)

Calories: 49

Calories from fat: 25

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 3mg

Sodium: 144mg

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.