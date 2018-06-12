Lifestyle

Recipe: Light Bleu Cheese Dressing

Recipe: Light Bleu Cheese DressingPrep time: 10 minutesCook time: NoneYield: 8 servingsServing […]

By

Light-Blue-Cheese-Dressing_RESIZED1
Light-Blue-Cheese-Dressing_RESIZED4

Recipe: Light Bleu Cheese Dressing

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ingredients

  • ½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup light mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons fat-free milk
  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ teaspoon dry mustard
  • ½ cup reduced-fat bleu cheese crumbles
  • salt, to taste
  • black pepper, to taste

Instructions

  1. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, milk, vinegar, and dry mustard until incorporated.
  2. Gently stir in the blue cheese crumbles, and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
  3. If the dressing is too thick, add more fat-free milk 1 tablespoon at a time.
  4. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Best tasting when it sits in refrigerator overnight before using, to let the flavors meld.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 49

Calories from fat: 28

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 6mg

Sodium: 162mg

Carbohydrates: 2g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts