Recipe: Light Bleu Cheese Dressing
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
- ½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup light mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons fat-free milk
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon dry mustard
- ½ cup reduced-fat bleu cheese crumbles
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, milk, vinegar, and dry mustard until incorporated.
- Gently stir in the blue cheese crumbles, and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- If the dressing is too thick, add more fat-free milk 1 tablespoon at a time.
- Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Best tasting when it sits in refrigerator overnight before using, to let the flavors meld.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 49
Calories from fat: 28
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 6mg
Sodium: 162mg
Carbohydrates: 2g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 2
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.