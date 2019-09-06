Lifestyle

Recipe: Light Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

A lighter version, homemade version on your store-bought favorite! You’ll also want to try this quick dressing to bring zing and zest to our Skinny French Country Salad!

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

  • 6 tablespoons canola oil (or olive oil)

  • ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

  • ½ teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped (or ¼ teaspoon dry)

  • salt, to taste

  • black pepper, to taste

Instructions

  1. Whisk all of the ingredients together in small mixing bowl until emulsified.

  2. Alternate instructions: Pour all of the ingredients in a mason jar, close the top and shake until emulsified.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 193
Calories from fat: 180
Fat: 21g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 15mg
Carbohydrates: 3g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 0g
Protein: 0g
SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

