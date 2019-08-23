Recipe: Light and Easy Pasta Primavera

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 cups

Ingredients

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, and cook the pasta according to package directions for al dente. Remove with a slotted spoon, and reserve in a bowl. Do not drain the pasta water.

Bring the water back up to a boil and cook the broccoli, carrots, and bell pepper slices until they are bright and tender crisp, 2 minutes.

Drain the vegetables and set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil, onions, and garlic. Cook until the onions are soft, 4-6 minutes.

Add the zucchini, yellow squash, and tomatoes and continue cooking until they begin to soften, 2-4 minutes.

Adjust the heat to medium-high and add the peas, the set-aside vegetables, the cooking wine, lemon juice, and lemon zest and simmer until the sauce slightly thickens, 3-4 minutes.

Reduce the heat to low and add the set-aside cooked pasta, the cheese, and parsley to the skillet.