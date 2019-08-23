Recipe: Light and Easy Pasta Primavera
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: 2 cups
Ingredients
8 ounces gemelli pasta, dry
2 cups broccoli florets
½ cup matchstick carrots
1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
1½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
½ onion, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 small zucchini, thinly sliced in half moons (about 1½ cups)
1 small yellow squash, thinly sliced in half moons (about 1½ cups)
½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
½ cup frozen peas
½ cup white cooking wine
juice of ½ lemon (about 1 tablespoon) + ½ teaspoon zest
⅓ cup reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Instructions
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, and cook the pasta according to package directions for al dente. Remove with a slotted spoon, and reserve in a bowl. Do not drain the pasta water.
Bring the water back up to a boil and cook the broccoli, carrots, and bell pepper slices until they are bright and tender crisp, 2 minutes.
Drain the vegetables and set aside.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil, onions, and garlic. Cook until the onions are soft, 4-6 minutes.
Add the zucchini, yellow squash, and tomatoes and continue cooking until they begin to soften, 2-4 minutes.
Adjust the heat to medium-high and add the peas, the set-aside vegetables, the cooking wine, lemon juice, and lemon zest and simmer until the sauce slightly thickens, 3-4 minutes.
Reduce the heat to low and add the set-aside cooked pasta, the cheese, and parsley to the skillet.
Toss gently with tongs to evenly coat all the ingredients in the sauce, and serve hot.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 cups)
Calories: 293
Calories from fat: 57
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 4mg
Sodium: 106mg
Carbohydrates: 47g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 8g
Protein: 10g
SmartPoints: 7
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.