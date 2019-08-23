Lifestyle

Recipe: Light and Easy Pasta Primavera

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: 2 cups

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces gemelli pasta, dry

  • 2 cups broccoli florets

  • ½ cup matchstick carrots

  • 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

  • 1½ tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

  • ½ onion, thinly sliced

  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic

  • 1 small zucchini, thinly sliced in half moons (about 1½ cups)

  • 1 small yellow squash, thinly sliced in half moons (about 1½ cups)

  • ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

  • ½ cup frozen peas

  • ½ cup white cooking wine

  • juice of ½ lemon (about 1 tablespoon) + ½ teaspoon zest

  • ⅓ cup reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese

  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, and cook the pasta according to package directions for al dente. Remove with a slotted spoon, and reserve in a bowl. Do not drain the pasta water.

  2. Bring the water back up to a boil and cook the broccoli, carrots, and bell pepper slices until they are bright and tender crisp, 2 minutes.

  3. Drain the vegetables and set aside.

  4. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil, onions, and garlic. Cook until the onions are soft, 4-6 minutes.

  5. Add the zucchini, yellow squash, and tomatoes and continue cooking until they begin to soften, 2-4 minutes.

  6. Adjust the heat to medium-high and add the peas, the set-aside vegetables, the cooking wine, lemon juice, and lemon zest and simmer until the sauce slightly thickens, 3-4 minutes.

  7. Reduce the heat to low and add the set-aside cooked pasta, the cheese, and parsley to the skillet.

  8. Toss gently with tongs to evenly coat all the ingredients in the sauce, and serve hot.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 cups)
Calories: 293
Calories from fat: 57
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 4mg
Sodium: 106mg
Carbohydrates: 47g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 8g
Protein: 10g
SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

