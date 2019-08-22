Recipe: Light and Easy BLT Wrap

Who doesn’t love a warm, crunchy BLT? Our waistlines, that’s who. The calorie, sodium and fat counts that bacon packs is unreal — but if you find the right cut and bake it rather than fry it, you’ll have less to worry about in the nutrition department. Click here to learn more about bakin’ bacon. At only 184 calories per wrap, it might be tough not to make this every day!

Pro tips:

If you don’t have a rimmed baking sheet, just make sure to fold up the edges of the foil to make rims. That way, the run-off bacon fat won’t spill into the oven.

Mix things up by using a yellow tomato instead of red to help yourself “eat the rainbow,” bulk it up with a different type of lettuce leaf (like Romaine), or add arugula!

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10-15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 wrap

Ingredients

8 slices center-cut, low-sodium pork bacon

4 light original flatbreads

4 tablespoons light mayonnaise

8 Iceberg lettuce leaves

1 large tomato, sliced in 8 thin rounds

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and place a cooling rack on top of the foil. Lay the bacon strips on the rack, and bake for 10-15 minutes, until desired crispness. To assemble the wraps: spread 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise on each wrap and layer 2 lettuce leaves, 2 slices of bacon, and 2 slices of tomato. Roll up like a burrito, slice in half and eat immediately.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 wrap)

Calories: 184

Calories from fat: 86

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 13mg

Sodium: 499mg

Carbohydrates: 19g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar 1g

Protein: 14g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 4

