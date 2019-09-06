It’s a chilly Sunday afternoon. The football game plays on TV, your family cheers on your team and you sit warmly wrapped in a blanket on the couch. A rare relaxing moment interrupted only by getting up to check on the hot pot of chili simmering on the stove. Serving up a bowl of our Lean Turkey Chili will become a Sunday tradition as soon as your family gets a whiff of the warm, hearty aroma — not to mention a taste! And at 240 calories per cup of chili, you won’t even feel bad going back for seconds!

Recipe: Lean Turkey Chili

Prep time: Less than 10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 9 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 yellow onion, diced

1 pound lean ground turkey

14.5-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

14.5-ounce can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

14.5-ounce can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

Two 14.5-ounce reduced-sodium diced tomatoes

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

6-ounce can tomato paste

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

Heat a large stockpot over medium-high heat, add the oil and cook the garlic, onion, and turkey for about 6-8 minutes until the turkey is cooked and the onions are translucent. Use a wooden spoon to break the turkey up as it cooks. Add the remaining ingredients to the pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes. Serve with optional toppings as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup), Calories: 240, Calories from fat: 42, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 36mg, Sodium: 587mg, Carbohydrates: 34g, Fiber: 10g, Sugar 6g, Protein: 18g, SmartPoints: 5

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.