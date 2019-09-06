Lifestyle

Recipe: Lean Turkey Chili

It’s a chilly Sunday afternoon. The football game plays on TV, your family cheers on your team and you sit warmly wrapped in a blanket on the couch. A rare relaxing moment interrupted only by getting up to check on the hot pot of chili simmering on the stove. Serving up a bowl of our Lean Turkey Chili will become a Sunday tradition as soon as your family gets a whiff of the warm, hearty aroma — not to mention a taste! And at 240 calories per cup of chili, you won’t even feel bad going back for seconds!

Prep time: Less than 10 minutes
Cook time: 25-30 minutes
Yield: 9 servings
Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

  • ½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic

  • 1 yellow onion, diced

  • 1 pound lean ground turkey

  • 14.5-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

  • 14.5-ounce can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

  • 14.5-ounce can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

  • Two 14.5-ounce reduced-sodium diced tomatoes

  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

  • 6-ounce can tomato paste

  • 2 tablespoons chili powder

  • 2 tablespoons cumin

  • 1 tablespoon paprika

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • ½ teaspoon black pepper

  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

  1. Heat a large stockpot over medium-high heat, add the oil and cook the garlic, onion, and turkey for about 6-8 minutes until the turkey is cooked and the onions are translucent. Use a wooden spoon to break the turkey up as it cooks.

  2. Add the remaining ingredients to the pot and bring to a boil over high heat.

  3. Reduce the heat and simmer uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes.

  4. Serve with optional toppings as desired.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup), Calories: 240, Calories from fat: 42, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 36mg, Sodium: 587mg, Carbohydrates: 34g, Fiber: 10g, Sugar 6g, Protein: 18g, SmartPoints: 5

