This creamy smoothie is rich with flavor, and even richer in protein! With a whopping 34 grams of protein, this smoothie is the perfect post-workout snack, or something to sip on to keep you full until dinner.
Recipe: Kiwi Banana Protein Smoothie
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 smoothie
Ingredients
- ¾ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced
- ½ large banana, frozen
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- 1 teaspoon stevia (or your favorite no- or zero-calorie sweetener)
*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.
Instructions
- Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 291
Calories from fat: 16
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 50mg
Sodium: 240mg
Carbohydrates: 38g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 22g
Protein: 34g
SmartPoints: 8
3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.