This creamy smoothie is rich with flavor, and even richer in protein! With a whopping 34 grams of protein, this smoothie is the perfect post-workout snack, or something to sip on to keep you full until dinner.

Recipe: Kiwi Banana Protein Smoothie

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 smoothie

Ingredients

¾ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced

½ large banana, frozen

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 teaspoon stevia (or your favorite no- or zero-calorie sweetener)

*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 smoothie)

Calories: 291

Calories from fat: 16

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 50mg

Sodium: 240mg

Carbohydrates: 38g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 22g

Protein: 34g

SmartPoints: 8

3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.