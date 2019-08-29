If you know you’re going to have a hectic week, make this smoothie in advance for snacks and lunches. Strawberries, banana and blueberries come together for a low-fat, fiber-filled, nutritious smoothie. The chia seeds do an awesome job thickening this smoothie to keep you full until your next meal, and the honey adds just the right amount of sweetness you’re craving.

Pro tips:

If using frozen fruit, omit the ice. Otherwise, the ice thickens and cools the smoothie.

If you have leftovers, re-blend with more ice the next day to thicken the smoothie that has settled.

Recipe: Keep You Full Smoothie

Prep time: Less than 10 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 3 servings

Serving size: 10 ounces

Ingredients

1 cup fresh strawberries (8-9 strawberries)

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 fresh banana

1 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons Chia seeds

1 cup ice

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth, and serve immediately.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (10 ounces)

Calories: 183

Calories from fat: 31

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 3mg

Sodium: 36mg

Carbohydrates: 33g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar: 20g

Protein: 10g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 7

