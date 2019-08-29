If you know you’re going to have a hectic week, make this smoothie in advance for snacks and lunches. Strawberries, banana and blueberries come together for a low-fat, fiber-filled, nutritious smoothie. The chia seeds do an awesome job thickening this smoothie to keep you full until your next meal, and the honey adds just the right amount of sweetness you’re craving.
Pro tips:
- If using frozen fruit, omit the ice. Otherwise, the ice thickens and cools the smoothie.
- If you have leftovers, re-blend with more ice the next day to thicken the smoothie that has settled.
Recipe: Keep You Full Smoothie
Prep time: Less than 10 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 3 servings
Serving size: 10 ounces
Ingredients
1 cup fresh strawberries (8-9 strawberries)
1 cup fresh blueberries
1 fresh banana
1 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons Chia seeds
1 cup ice
Instructions
Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth, and serve immediately.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (10 ounces)
Calories: 183
Calories from fat: 31
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 3mg
Sodium: 36mg
Carbohydrates: 33g
Fiber: 7g
Sugar: 20g
Protein: 10g
WWP+: 5
SmartPoints: 7
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.