Finding it difficult to get all your fruits and veggies in on the go? Check out this beautiful homemade juice full of kale, celery, cucumber, parsley and lemon! It’s a great source of vitamins and nutrients — plus, only 92 calories! Grab the ingredients and your juicer. It’s that easy!
Pro tips:
- If this juice isn’t doing anything for your sweet tooth, throw an apple into the juicer!
- The kale can be difficult for the juicer to push through, so feed it through right after the cucumber.
Recipe: Kale-tastic Green Juice
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 2 serving
Serving size: 6-ounces
Ingredients
¼ bunch kale, stems included
3 stalks celery, ends trimmed
1 lemon, peeled
1 small cucumber
¼ bunch parsley
Instructions
Insert all of the ingredients into the juicer, juicing the kale in the middle.
Serve chilled over ice.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (6 fluid ounces)
Calories: 92
Calories from fat: 9
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 134mg
Carbohydrates: 20g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 5g
Protein: 5g
SmartPoints: 3
3.1
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.