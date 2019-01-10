Finding it difficult to get all your fruits and veggies in on the go? Check out this beautiful homemade juice full of kale, celery, cucumber, parsley and lemon! It’s a great source of vitamins and nutrients — plus, only 92 calories! Grab the ingredients and your juicer. It’s that easy!

Pro tips:

If this juice isn’t doing anything for your sweet tooth, throw an apple into the juicer!

The kale can be difficult for the juicer to push through, so feed it through right after the cucumber.

Recipe: Kale-tastic Green Juice

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 2 serving

Serving size: 6-ounces

Ingredients

¼ bunch kale, stems included

3 stalks celery, ends trimmed

1 lemon, peeled

1 small cucumber

¼ bunch parsley

Instructions

Insert all of the ingredients into the juicer, juicing the kale in the middle. Serve chilled over ice.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 fluid ounces)

Calories: 92

Calories from fat: 9

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 134mg

Carbohydrates: 20g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 5g

Protein: 5g

SmartPoints: 3

