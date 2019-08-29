Lifestyle

Recipe: Jiggle-Reducing Smoothie

Ready to wave goodbye to that extra jiggle? Start the new year with this smoothie that can […]

By

Ready to wave goodbye to that extra jiggle? Start the new year with this smoothie that can kickstart your weight loss goals! We used kale, apple cider vinegar and mixed berries to pump you full of fiber, antioxidants and vitamins while staying low on the calorie and fat end. This lip-smacking smoothie makes enough for two servings, so freeze your extras for tomorrow!

Recipe: Jiggle-Reducing Smoothie

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 2 servings
Serving size: 8 ounces

Ingredients

  • 1 cup frozen mixed berries

  • 1 frozen banana

  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

  • 1½ cups unsweetened almond milk

  • 1 tablespoon agave nectar

  • 1 cup kale, stems removed and leaves torn small

Instructions

  1. Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth. Refrigerate leftovers.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (8 ounces)
Calories: 167
Calories from fat: 24
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 130mg
Carbohydrates: 36g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 23g
Protein: 2g
SmartPoints: 8

3.1

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition .
Tagged:
,

Related Posts