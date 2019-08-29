Ready to wave goodbye to that extra jiggle? Start the new year with this smoothie that can kickstart your weight loss goals! We used kale, apple cider vinegar and mixed berries to pump you full of fiber, antioxidants and vitamins while staying low on the calorie and fat end. This lip-smacking smoothie makes enough for two servings, so freeze your extras for tomorrow!

Recipe: Jiggle-Reducing Smoothie

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 2 servings

Serving size: 8 ounces

Ingredients

1 cup frozen mixed berries

1 frozen banana

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1½ cups unsweetened almond milk

1 tablespoon agave nectar

1 cup kale, stems removed and leaves torn small

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth. Refrigerate leftovers.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (8 ounces)

Calories: 167

Calories from fat: 24

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 130mg

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 23g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 8

