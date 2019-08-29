Ready to wave goodbye to that extra jiggle? Start the new year with this smoothie that can kickstart your weight loss goals! We used kale, apple cider vinegar and mixed berries to pump you full of fiber, antioxidants and vitamins while staying low on the calorie and fat end. This lip-smacking smoothie makes enough for two servings, so freeze your extras for tomorrow!
Recipe: Jiggle-Reducing Smoothie
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 2 servings
Serving size: 8 ounces
Ingredients
1 cup frozen mixed berries
1 frozen banana
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1½ cups unsweetened almond milk
1 tablespoon agave nectar
1 cup kale, stems removed and leaves torn small
Instructions
Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth. Refrigerate leftovers.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (8 ounces)
Calories: 167
Calories from fat: 24
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 130mg
Carbohydrates: 36g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 23g
Protein: 2g
SmartPoints: 8
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition .