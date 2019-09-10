Individual Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes are seriously so delicious that you won’t even be able to tell they’re skinny (128 calories and 6 Weight Watchers SmartPoints each). Plus, they’re perfect for portion control! Instead of “accidentally” cutting a too-big slice of cake, these are already ready to go. Even the kids will love them in their lunches, although it’s doubtful you’ll want to share!

Pro tips:

These are best made the day before they are needed, so they have enough time to refrigerate.

Let them completely chill before eating them. Otherwise, the sides will stick to the paper liners instead of peeling off cleanly.

The cheesecakes will rise slightly, then as they cool fall. They will level out into flat tops instead of looking like muffins.

Recipe: Individual Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: 1 cheesecake

Ingredients

16 reduced-fat vanilla wafers

2 (8-ounce) packages ⅓ less fat cream cheese, softened

⅔ cup sugar

2 eggs, room temperature

½ cup 100% pumpkin puree

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon allspice

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 300°F and line 16 muffin tins with paper liners. Place 1 vanilla wafer in each cupcake liner. With an electric mixer, cream the cream cheese and sugar together until smooth. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing each one in until it is thoroughly incorporated before adding the next. Beat in the rest of the ingredients until incorporated. Pour the liners nearly to the top, and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until they are set. The middles will jiggle slightly. Allow to rest in the muffin tins on a cooling rack for 15 minutes before taking them out of the tins. Cover and refrigerate until completely chilled, or overnight.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cheesecake)

Calories: 128

Calories from Fat: 67

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 42mg

Sodium: 143mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 10g

Protein: 3g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 6

3.1

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.