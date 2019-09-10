Individual Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes are seriously so delicious that you won’t even be able to tell they’re skinny (128 calories and 6 Weight Watchers SmartPoints each). Plus, they’re perfect for portion control! Instead of “accidentally” cutting a too-big slice of cake, these are already ready to go. Even the kids will love them in their lunches, although it’s doubtful you’ll want to share!
Pro tips:
- These are best made the day before they are needed, so they have enough time to refrigerate.
- Let them completely chill before eating them. Otherwise, the sides will stick to the paper liners instead of peeling off cleanly.
- The cheesecakes will rise slightly, then as they cool fall. They will level out into flat tops instead of looking like muffins.
Recipe: Individual Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25-30 minutes
Yield: 16 servings
Serving size: 1 cheesecake
Ingredients
- 16 reduced-fat vanilla wafers
- 2 (8-ounce) packages ⅓ less fat cream cheese, softened
- ⅔ cup sugar
- 2 eggs, room temperature
- ½ cup 100% pumpkin puree
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon allspice
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 300°F and line 16 muffin tins with paper liners. Place 1 vanilla wafer in each cupcake liner.
- With an electric mixer, cream the cream cheese and sugar together until smooth.
- Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing each one in until it is thoroughly incorporated before adding the next.
- Beat in the rest of the ingredients until incorporated.
- Pour the liners nearly to the top, and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until they are set. The middles will jiggle slightly.
- Allow to rest in the muffin tins on a cooling rack for 15 minutes before taking them out of the tins. Cover and refrigerate until completely chilled, or overnight.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cheesecake)
Calories: 128
Calories from Fat: 67
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 42mg
Sodium: 143mg
Carbohydrates: 12g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 10g
Protein: 3g
WWP+: 3
SmartPoints: 6
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.