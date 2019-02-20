If you’re hooked on shrimp, then you’ll love this recipe! The delicious flavors of reduced-sodium soy sauce, honey, cumin, garlic and cilantro all come together for a savory, low-fat, low-cal, all-star shrimp recipe that will quickly become a hit with your family!

Pro tips:

This recipe is pictured with Jalapeño Brown Rice and sautéed red peppers.

It’s very easy to over-cook shrimp, and if you do, they’ll become chewy. Simply cook them until they turn pink, then remove from heat quickly. They’ll continue to cook even after you remove them from heat, so you don’t have to worry about them being under-cooked.

Recipe: Honey Garlic Shrimp Skillet

5 minutes + 30 minutes marinade time

Cook time: Less than 5 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 8 shrimp

Ingredients

1 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined (30-32 shrimp)

2 tablespoons less-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

¼ teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

1 lime, cut into wedges

Instructions

Place the shrimp, soy sauce, honey, cumin, garlic, and lime juice in a large resealable bag. Seal the bag and gently toss the contents together to combine them. Marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Pour the shrimp and the marinade in the skillet, cooking the shrimp for about 30 seconds, then flipping them to cook an additional 30 seconds on the other side, until pink. Remove the shrimp from the skillet and continue to cook the marinade for 2-3 minutes until slightly thickened. Pour the thickened sauce over the cooked shrimp and sprinkle the cilantro on top. Serve with a fresh lime wedge to squeeze over the shrimp.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (8 shrimp)

Calories: 122

Calories from fat: 11

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 143mg

Sodium: 900mg

Carbohydrates: 11g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 9g

Protein: 16g

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.