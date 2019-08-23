Cross frozen waffles off your weekly grocery list, because your whole family will enjoy these homemade and healthified banana waffles more than any pre-packaged, store bought version. Yes, even better than Eggo Waffles.
These waffles ring in at only 373 calories and 3 grams of fatper serving since we were able to take out the oil in exchange for unsweetened applesauce. The banana gives these waffles a great wholesome flavor that just makes your morning better. Top with fresh fruit, light maple syrup and even a drizzle of powdered sugar to really feel spoiled in the morning.
Recipe: Healthy Banana Waffles
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 3 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 2 waffles
Ingredients
1 ripe banana, mashed
1 egg and 2 egg whites, beaten
1¾ cup skim milk
½ cup unsweetened applesauce
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
2 cups whole wheat flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 tablespoon stevia
¼ teaspoon salt
Instructions
Preheat your waffle iron and coat with nonstick cooking spray.
In a medium size bowl, mash banana. Add eggs, milk, applesauce and vanilla extract and whisk together until combined. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, stevia and salt. Beat egg mixture in with the flour mixture until only a few lumps remain.
Carefully spoon the batter onto the pre-heated waffle iron and cook until golden brown. Repeat until batter is finished.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (2 waffles):
Calories: 373
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Carbohydrates: 59g
Fiber: 8g
Sugars: 13g
Protein: 26g
WWP+: 10
SmartPoints: 11
3.1