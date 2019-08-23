Cross frozen waffles off your weekly grocery list, because your whole family will enjoy these homemade and healthified banana waffles more than any pre-packaged, store bought version. Yes, even better than Eggo Waffles.

These waffles ring in at only 373 calories and 3 grams of fatper serving since we were able to take out the oil in exchange for unsweetened applesauce. The banana gives these waffles a great wholesome flavor that just makes your morning better. Top with fresh fruit, light maple syrup and even a drizzle of powdered sugar to really feel spoiled in the morning.

Recipe: Healthy Banana Waffles

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 3 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 waffles

Ingredients

1 ripe banana, mashed

1 egg and 2 egg whites, beaten

1¾ cup skim milk

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon stevia

¼ teaspoon salt

Instructions

Preheat your waffle iron and coat with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium size bowl, mash banana. Add eggs, milk, applesauce and vanilla extract and whisk together until combined. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, stevia and salt. Beat egg mixture in with the flour mixture until only a few lumps remain. Carefully spoon the batter onto the pre-heated waffle iron and cook until golden brown. Repeat until batter is finished.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (2 waffles):

Calories: 373

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Carbohydrates: 59g

Fiber: 8g

Sugars: 13g

Protein: 26g

WWP+: 10

SmartPoints: 11

3.1